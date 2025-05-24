



Security forces on Saturday killed two dreaded leaders of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, a renegade Naxalite outfit, with one carrying a reward of ₹10 lakh and another ₹5 lakh, in Jharkhand's Latehar district, sources said. Another dreaded member of the group, who was injured, has been arrested and an INSAS rifle has been recovered from him, the sources said.





The security forces killed Prabhat Ganjhu, who was carrying a bounty of ₹5 lakh, in Jharkhand's Latehar district, they said.





The Naxal terrorist was the renegade Naxalite outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, they added.





The operation is still underway.





Based On A PTI Report







