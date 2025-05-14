



The United States has formally welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, commending both nations for opting for peace after a period of intense military escalation. US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott emphasised the importance of direct communication between the two countries and praised their leaders for choosing diplomacy over further conflict.





He reiterated that the US supports continued dialogue and encourages both sides to maintain open channels to prevent future hostilities.





The ceasefire comes after a week of heightened tensions sparked by the Pahalgam terror attack in India, which resulted in significant casualties and prompted India to launch Operation Sindoor. This operation saw extensive military action, including strikes on targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leading to dozens of deaths and the threat of a broader conflict. Both nations accused each other of ceasefire violations even after the initial agreement, but as of the latest reports, the truce appears to be holding, albeit in a fragile state.





US President Donald Trump claimed a pivotal role in brokering the ceasefire, stating at the US-Saudi Investment Forum that his administration leveraged trade negotiations to facilitate the agreement. Trump credited US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance for their diplomatic efforts, highlighting their direct engagement with high-ranking officials in both India and Pakistan. Trump also expressed hope that the cessation of hostilities would be lasting, and even suggested symbolic gestures of reconciliation, such as a joint dinner between the leaders of both countries.





International mediation played a significant role, with the US, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE, the UK, and the United Nations all contributing to the de-escalation process.





Following the ceasefire, both countries agreed to halt all military actions on land, air, and sea, and initiated talks through their respective Director Generals of Military Operations to ensure no further firing or aggressive actions would occur. The agreement also included immediate measures to reduce troop deployments along the borders.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation, made it clear that the pause in military operations was conditional and future actions would depend on Pakistan's behaviour, particularly regarding terrorism. Modi emphasized that India’s stance against terrorism remains firm and that any further dialogue would be contingent on Pakistan’s actions to dismantle terror infrastructure.





The US has welcomed and commended the ceasefire, urging both India and Pakistan to continue on the path of peace and direct communication. The situation remains delicate, with both sides and the international community closely monitoring for any violations or resurgence of hostilities.





ANI







