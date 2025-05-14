



India is set to launch its first manned deep ocean mission, 'Samudrayaan', by the end of 2026, marking a significant milestone in the nation's marine research and technology capabilities.





The mission will deploy the indigenously developed manned submersible vehicle, 'Matsya', engineered by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.





This advanced 25-ton, fourth-generation submersible is designed to carry three scientists to a depth of 6,000 metres, enabling India to join a select group of countries capable of conducting such deep-sea manned explorations.





The 'Matsya' submersible features a robust titanium hull, specifically constructed to withstand the extreme pressure and temperature conditions of the deep ocean. The personnel sphere, with a diameter of 2.1 metres, maintains an internal pressure of one atmosphere for crew safety and comfort.





It is rigorously tested to endure pressures 1.2 times greater than those expected at 6,000 metres depth-up to 720 bars-ensuring structural integrity and crew protection. The submersible is equipped with a comprehensive human support and safety system, certified by DNV, capable of supporting life for up to 12 hours of normal operation and up to 96 hours in emergencies.





The mission will proceed in a phased manner, with a crucial 500-metre depth trial scheduled by the end of this year. The full descent to 6,000 metres is expected to take about four hours, with a similar duration for the ascent.





Onboard systems include advanced navigation, communication (acoustic modem, underwater telephone), environmental monitoring, and oceanographic sensors, all developed with indigenous technology. The submersible’s design also incorporates multiple safety redundancies, including various weight drop mechanisms to ensure a safe return to the surface in case of emergencies.





'Samudrayaan' is anticipated to be a game-changer for India’s deep-sea research. It will facilitate the collection of critical samples from the deep ocean, opening new avenues for the assessment of both living (biotic) and non-living (abiotic) resources, comprehensive ocean observation, and potentially even deep-sea tourism in the future. The mission will significantly enhance India’s capabilities in understanding deep-sea ecosystems, supporting sustainable resource management, and advancing the nation’s blue economy initiatives.





In parallel, NIOT has also developed 'Samudrajivah', an innovative technology for large-scale open-sea fish farming, which is currently in the demonstration phase. This technology employs electronically monitored submerged fish cages equipped with sensors for remote monitoring of fish biomass, growth, movement, and water quality, aiming to optimize fish production in offshore, nutrient-rich environments. Such advancements are expected to play a crucial role in ensuring India’s food security and supporting the sustainable development of the marine fisheries sector.





The integration of these cutting-edge technologies, coupled with the expertise of institutions like CMFRI, is poised to drive significant progress in India’s blue economy, fostering sustainable exploitation and management of marine resources for economic growth and environmental health.





Based On A PTI Report







