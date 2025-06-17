



The Indian Army has initiated a significant step to enhance its institutional strength and future preparedness by organizing a structured two-day interaction titled “Chiefs’ Chintan.” This conclave, which began on June 17, 2025, brings together the current Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, and former Chiefs of the Army Staff (CsOAS). The event aims to leverage the vast experience and institutional knowledge of the former chiefs to shape the Army’s ongoing transformation and strategic direction.





Held in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, the conclave is designed to provide a dedicated platform for candid discussions on operational, technological, and human resource matters. General Dwivedi, in his opening remarks, emphasised the critical importance of continued engagement with former chiefs, recognising their role in guiding the Army through evolving challenges and reforms.





A central feature of the event was a detailed operational briefing on Operation Sindoor. The briefing covered the coordinated execution of the operation, highlighting jointmanship with the Indian Air Force and Navy. Discussions focused on the operation’s strategic impact, synergy among the armed forces, and the lessons learned, inviting valuable insights from the former chiefs to refine future strategies.





The conclave also addressed the Army’s ongoing modernisation efforts, with updates on the induction of niche technologies aimed at boosting operational capabilities. Broader topics included the Army’s contributions to India’s development goals, reforms in human resource management, and initiatives for veteran welfare. The engagement underscores the Army’s commitment to institutional continuity, modernisation, and the welfare of its personnel, while drawing on the collective wisdom of its senior-most veterans to navigate future challenges effectively.





