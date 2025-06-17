



Bharat Forge, a prominent player in India’s defence manufacturing sector, has entered into a significant partnership with French aerospace firm Turgis Gaillard to jointly offer the AAROK Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for India’s defence needs. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was formalised during the Paris Air Show at Le Bourget, underscoring a new chapter in Indo-French defence collaboration.





AAROK, developed by Turgis Gaillard, is engineered for high-altitude, long-duration missions, boasting an endurance of over 24 hours. The UAV is equipped with advanced electromagnetic sensors and radar systems, enabling it to conduct extensive long-range surveillance while remaining outside threat zones.





Its integration with command and control systems allows for the real-time relay of tactical data, thereby enhancing situational awareness and supporting military decision-making.





Beyond surveillance, AAROK is designed to carry a payload exceeding 1.5 tons, including precision-guided munitions. This capability empowers it to execute deep-strike missions, neutralise enemy air defences, and disrupt adversary formations well behind enemy lines—making it a potent asset for multi-domain operations and border security.





A key aspect of this partnership is Bharat Forge’s plan to establish a domestic production line for AAROK in India. This move aligns with India’s strategic focus on indigenisation and self-reliance in defence manufacturing. By localising production and lifecycle maintenance, Bharat Forge aims to ensure that India retains full control over the UAV’s maintenance, overhaul, and operational readiness, which is crucial for national security and operational autonomy.





The collaboration not only strengthens India’s surveillance and strike capabilities but also represents a major boost to the domestic defence sector. It is expected to help enforce India’s sovereignty by enhancing the ability to detect incursions over territorial waters and monitor border activities effectively.





Reflecting investor confidence, Bharat Forge’s share price has seen a modest gain of 3.28% in the past month, highlighting the market’s positive response to its expanding role in high-tech defence solutions.





The Bharat Forge-Turgis Gaillard partnership for the AAROK UAV marks a strategic leap in India’s quest for advanced, indigenously produced defence platforms, reinforcing both operational capability and self-reliance in the aerospace sector.





Agencies







