



A British F-35B Lightning-II stealth fighter jet, belonging to the Royal Navy and operating from the UK's aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, has remained grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala for over 48 hours following an emergency landing on Sunday morning.





The incident occurred after the jet, which was participating in a joint PASSEX military exercise with the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea, was unable to return to its carrier due to adverse weather and dangerously low fuel levels.





The F-35B, the world's most expensive and advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft, was forced to divert to Thiruvananthapuram after several unsuccessful attempts to recover onto the carrier. The pilot requested and received permission to land at the airport, where the Indian Air Force (IAF) and airport authorities facilitated a safe landing and provided immediate support. The IAF described the diversion as a "normal occurrence" and emphasized its role in ensuring flight safety and coordinating with all relevant agencies.





After landing, a technical fault was discovered in the jet’s hydraulic system, which has prevented its immediate return to the HMS Prince of Wales, anchored approximately 100 nautical miles off the Indian coast.





The Royal Air Force (RAF) and a team of technicians have been working to rectify the issue, but repairs have so far been unsuccessful. The original pilot was relieved and replaced by another, with both the RAF and Indian authorities providing necessary accommodations and logistical support.





The F-35B is notable for its short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) capabilities, allowing it to operate from carriers without catapult systems. Despite these advanced features, the aircraft is still subject to operational limitations imposed by weather and technical reliability, as demonstrated by this incident. Military analysts have pointed out that while such diversions are unusual, they are not unprecedented for advanced military aircraft operating in challenging environments.





The IAF confirmed that the F-35B was detected and identified by its Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) upon declaring the emergency, further highlighting the level of coordination between Indian and British forces during the episode. The IAF continues to provide full support for the technical rectification and the eventual return of the aircraft to its carrier or another UK-designated recovery point.





The grounding of a foreign fifth-generation stealth fighter for such an extended period on Indian soil is rare, especially given the F-35 program's status as the most expensive and widely deployed modern combat aircraft. The incident has drawn attention to both the operational complexities of modern military aviation and the robust cooperation between the Indian and British armed forces in managing such emergencies.





The British F-35B remains grounded in Kerala due to a hydraulic system malfunction identified after an emergency landing prompted by fuel exhaustion and adverse weather. Intensive repair efforts are ongoing, with Indian and British authorities coordinating closely to resolve the situation and ensure the aircraft's safe return to service.





Based On A NDTV Report







