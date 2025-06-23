International plus Indian astronauts at Axiom facility in early May 2025





The much-anticipated Axiom-4 mission, which was set to mark a historic milestone for India, Hungary, and Poland by sending their astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), has faced a series of delays, leaving the mission's future uncertain.





While a high-level Indian delegation, including ISRO Chief Dr. V. Narayanan, recently returned to India from Florida, Indian astronauts Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (primary) and Group Captain PB Nair (backup) remain in Florida, continuing their duties and preparations as part of the mission crew.





The Axiom-4 mission was originally scheduled for launch on May 29, 2025, but has since been postponed multiple times due to a combination of technical issues and safety concerns. The launch dates were successively shifted to June 8, June 9, June 10, June 11, June 19, and most recently, June 22.





Each delay was prompted by specific issues, including the need for replacement of parts on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, technical problems with a Falcon 9 rocket engine, unfavourable weather conditions, a liquid oxygen leak in the Falcon 9 rocket, and—most critically—an anomaly and ongoing air leak in the Russian Zvezda module of the ISS.





The most recent postponement, announced just days before the planned June 22 launch, was triggered by NASA’s need to further evaluate the ISS's readiness following recent repairs to the Zvezda module. The interconnected systems of the station require thorough checks to ensure the safety of incoming crew members. As a result, NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX have stood down from the June 22 launch window and have yet to announce a new target date, with the mission now considered postponed indefinitely.





Despite the delays, the Axiom-4 crew—which includes Commander Peggy Whitson (Axiom Space), Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla (ISRO), and Mission Specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (Poland) and Tibor Kapu (Hungary)—remains in quarantine in Florida, ready to proceed once clearance is granted. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft are in good condition at Kennedy Space Centre's Launch Complex 39A, awaiting the final go-ahead.





The mission holds significant symbolic value, particularly for India, as it would make Group Captain Shukla the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS and only the second Indian to fly into space, following Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 mission. The repeated delays have heightened anticipation and scrutiny, with ISRO maintaining close involvement and Indian authorities emphasizing the mission’s importance for the nation’s space ambitions.





The Axiom-4 mission remains on hold due to unresolved technical and safety concerns, primarily linked to the ISS’s Russian segment. While Indian astronauts continue their preparations in Florida, the mission’s launch is pending further review and announcement of a new date by NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX.





Based On WION Report







