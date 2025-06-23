



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing a distinguished gathering at the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex on Monday, highlighted the resounding success of India's Operation Sindoor.





The operation, launched in May as a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack, was described by Singh as having met all its strategic objectives. He emphasised that beyond its tactical achievements, Operation Sindoor succeeded in "injecting fear" into the minds of terrorists, thereby sending a strong message about India's resolve and capability to counter terrorism.





The Defence Minister's remarks came during an event where he released 'Wings to Our Hopes, Volume 2', a curated compilation of 51 speeches delivered by President Droupadi Murmu during her second year in office.





Singh praised the President's speeches, considering the book a vital document for shaping India's future, as it chronicles the nation's evolving discourse on governance, inclusivity, and national aspirations. By referencing Operation Sindoor, Singh underscored the government's commitment to national security and its proactive stance against threats to peace and stability.





The event not only celebrated the President's vision but also reaffirmed the nation's determination to combat terrorism in all its forms.



Based On A PTI Report







