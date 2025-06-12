



External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar held a series of high-level meetings with European Union leaders in Brussels on June 11, 2025, focusing on deepening the India-EU strategic partnership, advancing the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and promoting the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), alongside discussions on clean energy and connectivity.





During his engagements, Jaishankar met with Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, and Jozef Sikela, European Commissioner for International Partnerships. Both sides recognised significant progress in negotiations for a comprehensive, balanced, and meaningful FTA, which is seen as a potential game-changer for bilateral trade and strategic cooperation. Jaishankar expressed optimism that the FTA could be finalised by the end of the year, highlighting its centrality to India-EU relations and the broader multipolar world order.





The meetings also addressed the IMEC, a key connectivity initiative linking India, the Middle East, and Europe, with a focus on green shipping, clean energy, and sustainable urbanisation. A notable outcome was the signing of a trilateral Cooperation Agreement on Trilateral Cooperation, aimed at supporting pilot projects in third countries. This initiative is designed to drive sustainable development, with a strong emphasis on climate action and digital inclusion, and is expected to benefit the Global South.





Jaishankar also met with Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, discussing the advancement of parliamentary ties and cooperation in trade, technology, and security. Metsola reiterated the EU’s commitment to transforming FTA negotiations into concrete actions and strengthening the strategic partnership with India.





Throughout his visit, Jaishankar emphasised India’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, referencing recent regional security challenges, and acknowledged the EU’s solidarity with India in combating terrorism. He also highlighted the importance of mutual respect for each partner’s distinct positions on global issues, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, where India continues to advocate for negotiation over conflict.





Jaishankar’s Brussels visit marked a significant step forward in India-EU relations, with tangible progress on the FTA, enhanced cooperation on connectivity and clean energy, and a renewed commitment to multilateral development goals.





