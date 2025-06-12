



India’s relationship with the European Union (EU) has reached a pivotal phase, with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar underscoring the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as the centrepiece of deepening bilateral ties. Speaking at the German Marshall Fund Brussels Forum 2025, Jaishankar emphasised that India assigns “pretty high priority” to its partnership with the EU, reflecting a decade-long increase in engagement and mutual interest.





Jaishankar expressed strong optimism about the FTA, noting that recent discussions with EU officials have been “very positive.” He stated that, since the visit of the College of Commissioners to India in February, significant progress has been made, and he is confident that finalising the FTA by the end of 2025 is feasible.





This sentiment is echoed by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who reported that the negotiations are nearly 90% complete on market access, with only a few non-tariff barriers and regulatory issues remaining. The FTA, which has been under negotiation for years, is now seen as within reach, backed by strong political will from both sides, including the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.





Beyond trade, Jaishankar highlighted the broadening scope of India-EU relations, which now encompass technology cooperation, mobility and talent flows, education, and aspirations for a defense and security partnership. The establishment of the Trade and Technology Council and discussions on aligning connectivity initiatives such as the Global Gateway with Indian development programs further demonstrate the expanding agenda.





Jaishankar also addressed the complex geopolitical context, noting that Europe often holds distinct positions from the United States on global issues. He reiterated India’s approach to engage with both the EU and the US on mutually beneficial terms, reflecting India’s tradition of independent foreign policy and adaptability to shifting geopolitical realities.





On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s consistent stance that disputes cannot be resolved through war and that negotiations are essential. He observed that this position, initially met with scepticism, is increasingly being recognised internationally.





Jaishankar’s remarks in Brussels signal a period of renewed momentum and optimism in India-EU relations, with the FTA at the forefront. The partnership is expanding beyond trade to encompass strategic, technological, and people-to-people dimensions, underpinned by a shared recognition of the growing importance of India-EU cooperation in a changing global landscape.





Based On ANI Report







