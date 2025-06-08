

India’s historical and cultural linkages with Central Asian countries (CACs)—Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—are being revitalised and expanded through multifaceted cooperation, prominently in defence, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges.

These ties, rooted in millennia-old civilizational bonds such as the spread of Buddhism and enduring cultural exchanges, have gained renewed momentum in the post-Soviet era, with India establishing diplomatic relations soon after the CACs’ independence in 1992.





Defence And Security Cooperation





Defence collaboration is a cornerstone of India’s engagement with Central Asia. India conducts annual joint military exercises—“KazInd” with Kazakhstan, “Khanjar” with Kyrgyzstan, and “Dustlik” with Uzbekistan—and provides training for CAC defence personnel at premier Indian institutions. The deployment of Indian military training teams and capacity-building programs in areas like counter-terrorism, drug law enforcement, and cyber security further strengthen these ties. The regular meetings of National Security Advisors (NSAs) from India and Central Asia focus on countering terrorism, terror financing, arms and drug trafficking, and cyber threats, underscoring a shared commitment to regional security.





Trade, Connectivity, And Economic Initiatives





While trade between India and Central Asia reached $3 billion in 2019-20, it stood at approximately $1.2 billion in FY 2024-25, reflecting both potential and challenges, such as limited overland connectivity and lack of business awareness. To address these, India has prioritised connectivity projects like the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Chabahar Port, inviting Central Asian participation to facilitate smoother trade routes. The recent India-Central Asia Dialogue also emphasised enhancing financial connectivity, including digital payment systems and trade in national currencies, and established a Joint Working Group on banking and financial linkages.





India’s development partnership with Central Asia is visible through grant projects such as IT centres in all CACs, biomedical research centres, engineering workshops, and community development initiatives. Over 6,500 ITEC slots and 1,500 ICCR scholarships have been extended to Central Asian professionals and students, deepening educational and technological ties.





Cultural And People-To-People Exchanges





Cultural diplomacy remains a vital pillar, with Indian dance, music, yoga, and Bollywood enjoying immense popularity across Central Asia. Large numbers of Indian students—primarily in medical fields—reside in the region, fostering further people-to-people connectivity. The Indian diaspora, numbering around 45,000, and the growing number of Indian tourists (over 200,000 in 2024) underscore these vibrant links. Visa-free and e-visa regimes for Indian travellers to Central Asia have further boosted exchanges.





Regular youth exchanges, educational collaborations, and the activities of Indian Cultural Centres continue to invigorate bilateral relations. The Dialogue’s focus on expanding these initiatives demonstrates a commitment to nurturing the next generation of India-Central Asia engagement.





Strategic And Multilateral Engagement





India’s engagement with Central Asia is also marked by active participation in multilateral forums such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Asia Cooperation Dialogue, and CICA. Four CACs support India’s aspirations for a permanent seat on a reformed UN Security Council and generally back India’s candidates in UN bodies.





Recent Developments And Future Outlook





The fourth India-Central Asia Dialogue, held in New Delhi on June 6, 2025, reaffirmed the commitment to a comprehensive partnership. The ministers discussed deepening cooperation in trade, technology, development, and security, and condemned terrorism in all forms. The Dialogue institutionalised biennial summits and regular ministerial meetings, ensuring sustained momentum. The India-Central Asia Business Council, convened alongside the Dialogue, further strengthens economic and commercial ties.





India’s approach, distinct from other regional powers, emphasises transparent, sustainable, and sovereignty-respecting partnerships, positioning itself as a reliable development partner and strategic ally in Eurasia. As India and Central Asia continue to build on their shared history, the relationship is poised for deeper integration across defence, economic, cultural, and strategic domains.





Based On ANI Report







