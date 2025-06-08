



Leading Italian companies have pledged substantial new investments in India following a high-level meeting with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Milan, marking a significant deepening of economic ties between the two countries.

The engagement brought together top executives from key Italian industrial sectors—commercial refrigeration, aerospace and defence, and technical gases—each expressing a strong commitment to expanding their operations in India's rapidly growing market.





Marco Nocivelli, CEO of EPTA Group, a specialist in commercial refrigeration, highlighted the vast opportunities available in India, describing the country as a "big country with a growth rate that is an important one" and an ideal market for introducing advanced, sustainable refrigeration technologies.





EPTA has already established a subsidiary in Bangalore and is set to unveil its expansion strategy, including the introduction of its Costan and IARP brands, which will provide comprehensive refrigeration solutions for the retail, food and beverage, and hospitality sectors.





Michele Poggipolini, CEO of Poggipolini S.p.A., an engineering and manufacturing technology company specialising in aerospace and defence, described his meeting with Minister Goyal as highly productive. The company plans to establish strategic partnerships in India to transfer expertise and technology, aiming to elevate the domestic supply chain in the aerospace and defence sectors.





Daniele Forni, General Director of SOL Group, an Italian multinational leader in technical and medical gases, also met with Minister Goyal to discuss expanding the company’s presence across key sectors in India. The group is exploring opportunities to further invest in the Indian market, particularly as the country seeks to strengthen its industrial and healthcare infrastructure.





These investment pledges come at a time when India is positioning itself as a major player in global supply chains, offering attractive opportunities for international companies seeking to diversify their operations. The commitments from Italian firms span critical sectors such as cold chain infrastructure, aerospace and defence manufacturing, and industrial gases—all areas where India is focused on strengthening its domestic capabilities and supply chains.





Minister Goyal’s visit also included discussions on broader economic cooperation, with both nations agreeing to prioritise collaboration in emerging and strategic sectors like Industry 4.0, energy transition, and sustainable mobility. The talks are aligned with the India–Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan (JSAP) 2025–2029, which emphasises economic resilience, industrial partnerships, and inclusive, sustainable growth.





In addition to individual company pledges, the Indian government has proposed the development of industrial enclaves specifically for Italian businesses, offering dedicated infrastructure and support to encourage further investment. Locations such as Dighi near Mumbai and Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra are being considered for these enclaves, which would serve as hubs for Italian manufacturing and business activity in India.





Formal announcements and detailed investment plans are expected in the coming months. These partnerships are poised to create jobs, transfer advanced technology, and bring Italian expertise to Indian markets, while providing Italian companies with access to India’s vast consumer base and skilled workforce. The developments signal a new chapter in Italy-India economic cooperation, underpinned by mutual ambition and a shared vision for growth and innovation.





Based On ANI Report



