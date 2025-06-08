

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s official visit to India on June 7 marked a significant step in sustaining high-level engagement and deepening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. During his second visit in this capacity, Lammy held key meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted that this visit provided a valuable platform to consolidate bilateral ties, especially following the recent conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the Double Contribution Convention (DCC).





Prime Minister Modi described these agreements as strategic milestones, emphasising their potential to unlock new opportunities across diverse sectors. He also expressed anticipation for an early visit by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, signalling ongoing momentum in bilateral relations.





During delegation-level talks, EAM Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Lammy reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, expressing satisfaction with progress in trade, economy, defence, security, technology, health, green energy, education, and people-to-people ties. Both leaders welcomed the launch of the Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue, further strengthening collaboration in critical and emerging technologies.





India appreciated the UK’s solidarity and support in the fight against terrorism, with both sides exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The MEA underscored the importance of continuing close cooperation to advance shared objectives, reinforcing the strategic partnership’s comprehensive nature.





Foreign Secretary Lammy, in his public statements, reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, defence, innovation, and clean energy, expressing confidence that the FTA will generate economic opportunities for both nations. His engagements in India and subsequent communications reflected a shared vision for a “new era” in UK-India relations, marked by deeper collaboration and mutual growth.





Prime Minister Modi, in his meeting with Lammy, reiterated appreciation for the UK’s support in countering cross-border terrorism and acknowledged the progress made under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in technology security and innovation.





Lammy’s visit has reinforced the trajectory of India-UK relations, providing renewed impetus to high-level engagement and further consolidating their strategic partnership across multiple domains.





Based On ANI Report







