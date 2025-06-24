

The Indian Army has initiated a significant push to enhance its operational preparedness by procuring a range of drones, loitering munitions, and counter-drone systems from domestic companies through emergency procurement procedures.

This strategic move, cleared by the Ministry of Defence under Rajnath Singh, aims to rapidly strengthen the Army’s capabilities in response to evolving threats and operational requirements, especially in light of recent cross-border hostilities and the new security environment.





A key focus of these procurements is on indigenous solutions and stringent security standards. The Army has placed an order for 450 Nagastra-1R loitering munitions—also known as kamikaze drones—with Solar Industries, valued at ₹158 crore.





These advanced loitering systems are designed to neutralize infiltrators and target enemy positions at shallow depths along the Line of Control. Equipped with 360-degree gimbal cameras and optional thermal imaging for night operations, the Nagastra-1R offers high-precision targeting and is already in operational use. The new batch is expected to be delivered within 12 months, further bolstering the Army’s rapid response and strike capabilities.





In parallel, the Army has awarded a ₹137 crore contract to ideaForge Technology for hybrid Mini UAVs—fixed-wing drones with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities. These UAVs, already battle-tested and inducted for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, underwent a rigorous selection process.





The Army mandated that all critical sub-components be sourced from non-border-sharing nations to eliminate security risks, particularly from Chinese-origin parts. Two independent technical committees conducted comprehensive evaluations, including physical and digital teardowns, to verify the indigenous nature and security integrity of the drones. ideaForge’s platforms, developed and manufactured in India, successfully met all criteria, underscoring the Army’s commitment to self-reliance and secure supply chains.





Beyond drones, the procurement drive extends to long-range weapons, jammers, air defence systems, and low-level transportable radars. These systems have proven effective in recent operations, such as Operation Sindoor, where they played a vital role in countering large-scale drone attacks and maintaining airspace security.





The Ministry of Defence has empowered the armed forces with sweeping powers to identify and acquire cutting-edge systems swiftly, with a roadmap to award contracts worth thousands of crores—much of which is expected to go to the private sector. Upcoming orders, potentially totalling ₹44,000 crore, will include ammunition for sustained conflict and advanced standoff weaponry capable of deep strikes into enemy territory.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is also contributing by offering 28 weapon systems for emergency procurement, ranging from missiles and rockets to laser-guided bombs and air defence missiles, further diversifying the Army’s arsenal.





The Indian Army’s latest procurement wave marks a decisive shift toward indigenous, high-tech solutions for modern warfare. By prioritizing rapid deployment, stringent security checks, and domestic innovation, the Army is reinforcing its operational readiness to meet both current and future challenges on multiple fronts.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







