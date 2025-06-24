



On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, a major search operation was initiated by security forces in the border district of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, following reports of suspicious movement in the area. According to officials, the operation began around 6 am and is being conducted jointly by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Rashtriya Rifles.





The operation covers nearly a dozen locations across the Surankote and Mendhar subdivisions. In Surankote, the search is focused on areas including Sari, Ustan, Pathankhor, Lohar Mohalla, Chandimarh, Phagal, Hari Top, and Kaagwali. Meanwhile, in Mendhar, the operation is underway in Limba, Ucchad, and Kallar-Gursai.





The coordinated effort involves intensive combing of these areas, with security personnel conducting door-to-door searches and maintaining a high level of alertness. The presence of multiple security agencies underscores the seriousness of the situation and the determination to ensure the safety and security of the region.





Officials have stated that the operation was launched in response to credible intelligence inputs regarding the movement of suspicious individuals, possibly linked to militant activities. The security forces are taking all necessary precautions to prevent any untoward incidents and to maintain peace in the sensitive border district.





As the search operation continues, authorities have urged residents to cooperate and report any unusual activity, emphasizing that the safety of civilians remains a top priority. Further updates are expected as the operation progresses and more information becomes available.





Agencies







