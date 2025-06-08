



Russia has patented a pioneering technology that enables the automatic launch of spacecraft—essentially drones—from an orbital station, marking a significant advancement in space operations.





This system is designed to create the world’s first drone platform in orbit, uniquely equipped with robots for the station’s ongoing maintenance. The technology is slated for initial testing at the upcoming Russian Orbital Station (ROS) and is intended to play a crucial role in future lunar exploration missions.





The ROS project represents a strategic shift in Russia’s space ambitions. According to First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Russia aims to ensure a methodical, module-by-module transition to its own orbital station by 2030, with the ROS forming the centrepiece of this effort.





The station will be deployed in a near-polar orbit, with the first segment—the scientific and power module (SPM)—scheduled for launch at the end of 2027. By 2030, additional key modules, including the universal-node, gateway, and base modules, will be launched, collectively forming the station’s core infrastructure. The second phase, from 2031 to 2033, involves expanding the station by docking two more target modules.





The patented drone technology is integral to the ROS’s design, enabling the automatic deployment of spacecraft for various tasks, including station maintenance and external operations. Robotic systems will handle routine upkeep, reducing the need for human spacewalks and enhancing operational safety and efficiency. This capability is expected to be a world-first, positioning Russia at the forefront of automated orbital infrastructure.





The broader timeline for the ROS aligns with the planned de-orbiting of the International Space Station (ISS) by 2030, after decades of international cooperation, particularly between Roscosmos and NASA. The transition to the ROS is seen as a move to secure Russia’s independent presence in low Earth orbit and to serve as a test-bed for technologies that will later support lunar exploration.





Russia’s patented technology for launching drones from an orbital station, coupled with robotic maintenance, is a ground breaking initiative. It is set to be tested on the ROS between 2027 and 2033 and will underpin both the next generation of orbital infrastructure and future lunar missions, marking a new era in autonomous space operations.





Agencies







