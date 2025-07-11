



The Digital India Foundation (DIF), a founding member of the AI Alliance Network (AIANET), has issued a strong objection to the membership application of Pakistan's AI Technology Centre (AITeC) to AIANET, citing a range of security, credibility, and governance concerns.





DIF argues that Pakistan's systemic support for terrorism, as highlighted by its ongoing scrutiny by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), presents a direct risk to both India's national security and the foundational principles of AIANET.





The Foundation specifically warns that AITeC's specialised labs—including those focused on autonomous AI, computer vision, and edge computing—possess dual-use capabilities that could be redirected toward offensive cyber operations, cross-border attacks, and autonomous targeting systems. In the hands of a state with a record of supporting terrorism, these technologies could significantly enhance the operational effectiveness of non-state actors.





DIF further references the 2025 U.S. Country Reports on Terrorism, which document Pakistan's continued protection of groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The Foundation highlights the risk that AITeC's Data Science Lab and Quantum Machine Learning & Cognitive Computing Lab could be misused to automate illicit financial flows and facilitate cryptocurrency-based fundraising for extremist networks, especially given Pakistan's FATF grey-list status for failures in countering terror financing and money laundering.





A critical concern raised by DIF is the lack of institutional accountability and legal safeguards in Pakistan's AI ecosystem. Unlike AIANET members, which are governed by democratic institutions and enforceable data protection laws, Pakistan lacks a national data protection law and independent oversight bodies. The Foundation points out that Pakistan's draft National AI Policy is vague and unenforceable, and that military-led entities such as the Pakistan Air Force's Centre of Artificial Intelligence and Computing (CENTAIC) dominate the nation's AI strategy, undermining civilian innovation and oversight.





DIF asserts that AITeC's integration into this militarised AI framework directly contradicts AIANET's mission to advance AI for the public good and peaceful global cooperation.





The Foundation concludes its statement by urging AIANET members to reject AITeC's application entirely in order to preserve the alliance's integrity, protect global AI collaboration, and uphold the principles of responsible, democratic, and peaceful technological advancement.





Dr. Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder and Head of DIF, emphasised the strategic risk, stating that Pakistan's bid should be seen as an attempt to gain access to AIANET's research and technology with the aim of weaponizing AI.





He cited recent events, including the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the Indo-Pak conflict, as evidence of the ongoing threat and the need for vigilance to prevent Pakistan from undermining regional stability.





The Digital India Foundation's opposition is rooted in security, governance, and ethical concerns, arguing that Pakistan's current environment is incompatible with AIANET's standards for responsible and peaceful AI development.





Based On ANI Report







