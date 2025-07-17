



In Tianjin, China, at a critical juncture marked by escalating conflicts and growing economic uncertainty worldwide, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a notable address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting on July 17, 2025.





Highlighting the backdrop of mounting global disorder, Jaishankar expressed grave concerns regarding the increasing number of international conflicts, heightened competition, and rising coercive tactics undermining the international system.





He stressed that these dynamics were contributing to visible economic instability and called upon member states to work collaboratively towards stabilising the global order.





Jaishankar underscored the urgent need to “de-risk global frameworks” and resolve persistent challenges that collectively threaten the shared interests of nations. He asserted, “The challenge before us is to stabilise the global order, de-risk various dimensions and, through it all, address long-standing challenges that threaten our collective interests.”





His call resonated with the participants, especially amid a global environment increasingly shaped by unpredictability and volatility.





Adding to the discussion, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, speaking as a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, outlined five strategic proposals aimed at reinforcing the SCO’s role during what he described as a period of “accelerating century-old changes.”





Wang pointed to the deepening trends of multipolarity and economic globalisation, coupled with the rising influence of the Global South. Nonetheless, he warned that counter-currents such as hegemony, protectionism, and the proliferation of regional conflicts were jeopardising global security and stability.





Wang called for the SCO member states to build a stronger consensus and enhance the organisation's capacity to address these multifaceted challenges responsibly. He noted, “At present, the century-old changes are accelerating, and turbulence and change are intertwined and resonating.





The world is becoming more multipolar, and economic globalisation is deepening, and the global South is growing significantly. At the same time, hegemony and power are going against the trend, protectionism is surging, and regional conflicts are emerging one after another.”





The meeting, attended by foreign ministers of all SCO member states, illustrated the urgent need for cooperative approaches and robust frameworks to safeguard shared interests in a rapidly evolving international landscape.





The deliberations reinforced the importance of dialogue, mutual respect, and coordinated action within the SCO to navigate the present complexities and shape a more stable global order for the future.





Based On ANI Report







