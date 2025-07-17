



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarked on an official visit to Spain, where he engaged in high-level meetings focused on forging global partnerships in sports infrastructure, organic agriculture, and investment promotion.





On the first day of his visit, CM Yadav held significant discussions with the Populous Group, a globally renowned design firm headquartered in Kansas City with regional bases in London and Brisbane.





Populous, recognised for their innovative work in architecture, interior design, branded environments, urban planning, event design, and landscape architecture, specialises in developing iconic venues for sports, entertainment, and urban engagement.





During the meeting in Spain, representatives from Populous presented Madhya Pradesh with opportunities to collaborate on the development of modern sports infrastructure within the state. The session highlighted Populous’s expertise in designing over 3,000 major projects worldwide, including stadiums and live-event spaces that transform neighbourhoods and connect people through shared experiences.





The dialogue focused on leveraging this global expertise to upgrade sports and event infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh, aiming to boost local amenities and promote the state as a hub for major events and athletic excellence.





In addition to Populous, CM Yadav met with industry leaders such as Rohan Grover, CEO of Nature Bio Foods. Grover praised the Chief Minister's openness to new ideas and his willingness to facilitate the expansion of organic agriculture in Madhya Pradesh. He emphasised that Nature Bio Foods already operates on a large scale in the state, with more than 1,000 employees, and expressed plans to further consolidate and expand their investments.





Grover noted that with proactive government support, there is significant potential to position Madhya Pradesh as a leading organic state in India, benefiting not only local farmers but also advancing the organic movement at a national level. He also remarked on the positive impression created by the Chief Minister’s personal visit, which fostered optimism among European investors and delegates regarding opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.





CM Yadav's itinerary also included a visit to the headquarters of Spain’s prestigious LaLiga in Madrid. Here, he held talks with senior officials to explore collaborations in sports, youth empowerment, and investment—furthering the vision to position Madhya Pradesh as a destination for global sporting events and associated industries.





The Chief Minister also participated in the 'Invest in Madhya Pradesh Business Forum,' delivering a keynote address on the state’s robust policies, industry opportunities, and government support systems. Throughout the day, he engaged with key stakeholders, including Indian and Spanish business leaders, tourism specialists, and government officials, all aiming to drive investment and innovation across critical sectors in Madhya Pradesh.





These high-level engagements underscore Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to attracting global expertise and capital, modernising its infrastructure, and creating new avenues for economic and social growth.





The Chief Minister’s collaborative approach with globally acclaimed firms like Populous, as well as his support for expanding agricultural innovation through private enterprises like Nature Bio Foods, signals a strategic direction for the state—aiming for sustainable development, global visibility, and comprehensive benefits for its citizens.





Based On ANI Report





