



Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, is set to embark on a significant three-nation official visit to Eswatini, Lesotho, and South Africa from July 18 to 25, 2025, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





The visit underscores India’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its diplomatic, economic, and developmental ties with the African continent. MoS Margherita will commence his tour in Eswatini, where, between July 18 and 22, he is slated to meet King Mswati III and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom, engaging in high-level discussions aimed at reinforcing the strong bilateral relationship between India and Eswatini.





He will also confer with the Foreign Minister of Eswatini, exploring avenues of enhanced cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, capacity building, development partnership, and people-to-people exchanges. The agenda includes interactions with the Indian diaspora and participation in events showcasing India’s developmental contributions in the country.





In Lesotho, MoS Margherita will similarly engage in robust diplomatic outreach, making courtesy calls on King Letsie III and Prime Minister Samuel Matekane. Scheduled from July 18 to 22, his visit to Maseru will feature meetings with key cabinet members, including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation, Education and Training, and Labour and Employment.





Notably, this marks the first ministerial visit from India to Lesotho in ten years, following Dr. Mahesh Sharma’s visit in 2015, underscoring the renewed vigour in bilateral ties and India’s commitment to fostering deeper partnerships across a wide spectrum of sectors.





The final leg of MoS Margherita’s tour will take place in South Africa from July 23 to 25. Here, he will lead the Indian delegation during the prestigious G-20 Development Ministerial Meetings (DMM) scheduled for July 24-25 in Skukuza.





Apart from representing India at this crucial multilateral forum, he is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Maropene Lydia Ramokgopa, South Africa’s Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation, as well as engage with other Ministers responsible for development and heads of delegations from the G20 member states, invited countries, and international organizations.





These interactions will provide an opportunity to advance India’s developmental priorities and forge collaborative initiatives on the global stage.





Throughout his visit, MoS Margherita will also hold engagements with prominent Indian diaspora members and influential business leaders in all three countries. This comprehensive diplomatic outreach is expected to reinforce India’s longstanding and friendly relations with Eswatini, Lesotho, and South Africa, while also advancing cooperation in diverse fields that contribute to mutual growth and prosperity.





Based On ANI Report







