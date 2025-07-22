



The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), developed indigenously by India’s DRDO in collaboration with Bharat Forge and TATA Advanced Systems, is a 155mm/52 calibre howitzer capable of firing accurately up to approximately 48 kilometres. This extended range means ATAGS can theoretically strike targets such as Lahore from Amritsar, as the distance between these cities is about 50 km.





In terms of capability and range, the ATAGS features a 52-calibre long barrel, which enables it to achieve an impressive firing range of over 40 kilometers, with tested ranges reported up to 45-48 kilometers.





This makes it one of the longest-range towed artillery systems globally. For practical perspective, the distance between Amritsar (India) and Lahore (Pakistan) is approximately 50 kilometers. Given the ATAGS range, the system theoretically has the capability to hit targets in Lahore from positions near Amritsar. This range provides India with a strategic tactical advantage along the western border with Pakistan, enabling long-range precision strikes.





Why ATAGS Is Considered Dangerous And Significant:



It features a long 52-calibre barrel, enhancing its firing range and lethality with bigger explosive payloads.

The system supports a high rate of fire, capable of firing 6-8 rounds per minute, with sustained fire rates allowing 5 rounds in 60 seconds and up to 60 rounds in an hour.

It incorporates advanced automation: automatic ammunition loading, an onboard crane, and a fully electric drive system that replaces hydraulic drives, improving reliability and reducing crew fatigue.

It offers rapid deployment capabilities, able to be operational within 90 seconds, facilitating quick "shoot and scoot" tactics that improve survivability on the battlefield.

The artillery system integrates with sophisticated command, control, communication, and intelligence (C4I) systems like the Shakti Artillery Combat Command and Control System, enhancing precision and coordination.

The gun has been tested in extreme climates (from +50°C to -15°C) and high altitudes (up to 15,000 ft), proving its adaptability to different terrains and operational scenarios.





Strategic Implications For India





The Indian government has approved acquiring 307 ATAGS units worth nearly ₹7,000 crore, signalling a major step toward self-reliance in artillery manufacturing and modernization of the Indian Army’s artillery.

ATAGS will replace outdated 105mm and 130mm guns, significantly enhancing the Indian Army's firepower on critical western and northern borders with Pakistan.

Its range and precision give India a considerable strategic advantage, enabling deep strike capability against enemy targets and counter-battery fire well beyond the reach of many existing artillery systems in the region.

Ongoing development efforts aim to further extend the range beyond 60 km by incorporating technologies like RAMJET to engage targets at greater distances.

Plans for a lighter variant (Towed Gun System, TGS) are underway to increase mobility by reducing weight below 15 tons, addressing tactical challenges without sacrificing performance.









The ATAGS is also designed for high mobility with "shoot-and-scoot" capability, allowing quick redeployment after firing to avoid counter-battery fire, further improving survivability and operational flexibility. It is equipped with indigenously developed crucial subsystems such as navigation systems, muzzle velocity radar, and sensors, underscoring India's growing self-reliance in defence technology.





The induction and deployment of ATAGS will modernize and replace older 105mm and 130mm guns in the Indian Army, significantly boosting artillery capabilities along India’s western and northern borders, including those facing Pakistan. The Indian government's recent approval of a ₹7,000 crore deal for the procurement of more than 300 ATAGS units reflects the strategic importance attributed to this weapon system.

The ATAGS is a game-changing artillery system for India, combining extended range, automation, precision, rapid deployability, and integration with modern battlefield networks. Its ability to hit targets across borders, including potentially Lahore from Amritsar, marks a new era in India's artillery capabilities and serves as a significant strategic deterrent.





With Agency Inputs







