



India is set to receive its first batch of three Apache AH-64E attack helicopters from the United States on July 21, 2025, after more than a year of delays primarily caused by supply chain disruptions and technical issues.





These helicopters will be deployed along the western border with Pakistan, specifically at the Army’s dedicated Apache squadron in Jodhpur, Rajasthan—a location chosen for its strategic proximity to the border and the critical desert terrain that requires enhanced air support.





The new Apache helicopters represent a substantial augmentation of the Indian Army’s offensive and reconnaissance capabilities. Their induction comes after a $600 million deal signed in 2020 for six Apache helicopters, following a previous contract under which the Indian Air Force (IAF) received 22 Apaches by 2020.





While the IAF’s squadrons are already operational in Pathankot and Jorhat, the Army’s aviation focus is on battlefield support such as close air support, anti-armour operations, and rapid response in sensitive border zones.





Equipped with cutting-edge targeting and navigation systems, including advanced day, night, and all-weather capabilities, as well as modern communications, sensors, and weaponry, the Apache helicopters will provide accurate targeting data, superior night vision, and flexible deployment across roles like attack, reconnaissance, security, and peacekeeping missions.





Their ability to deliver precision firepower and operate in challenging conditions is expected to serve as a significant deterrent and enhance the Army’s rapid response capabilities against armoured threats along the border, especially in the context of ongoing tensions and recent operations like Operation Sindoor.





This induction also signals a broader modernization push for the Indian Army’s Aviation Corps, aligning with national security priorities to strengthen India’s defensive and offensive posture along both the western and northern frontiers.





The arrival of these Apaches will complement the Army’s existing fleet, notably the indigenously developed Prachand Light Combat Helicopters, and bridge critical capability gaps in frontline support.





The remaining three Apaches from the current order are scheduled for delivery in November 2025, which will complete the planned squadron size and fortify India’s aerial dominance in high-threat border sectors.





