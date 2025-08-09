



Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force (IAF), has acknowledged that during the 2019 Balakot airstrike, the armed forces had human intelligence confirming significant damage to terrorist camps and the neutralisation of many terrorists.





However, the IAF was unable to provide concrete visual evidence from inside Balakot, which made it difficult to convince the Indian public and some political leaders about the success of the operation. This absence of tangible proof was a major issue in communicating the achievements of the Balakot strike.





Reflecting on this challenge, Air Chief Marshal Singh praised the recent Operation Sindoor, stating that in contrast to Balakot, the military had video and satellite evidence publicly available from the operation.





This transparency helped the armed forces successfully demonstrate the operational success to the world and their own citizens. This was described as "taking care of the ghost of Balakot," allowing them to clearly showcase the damage inflicted and the objectives achieved during Operation Sindoor.





Singh explained that Operation Sindoor’s primary aim was to teach terrorists a lesson in response to a barbaric terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed.





He commended India’s political decision to stop the war soon after achieving their goals, emphasising the importance of seizing opportunities to cease conflict once objectives are met, rather than prolonging war driven by ego or politics.





Further details shared by Air Chief Marshal Singh about Operation Sindoor included:





The Indian Air Force destroyed five Pakistani fighter jets and one large airborne surveillance aircraft, possibly an ELINT or AEW&C aircraft, marking the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill at a distance of about 300 kilometres.





Strikes targeted multiple Pakistani air bases, command centres including Murid and Chaklala, radars, surface-to-air guided weapons systems in Lahore and Okara, and hangars housing UAVs and F-16 fighters.





The operation benefitted from sophisticated weapons such as the S-400 defence system, precise long-range missiles, and cohesive political and military direction without imposed restrictions, demonstrating a highly calibrated and technologically advanced military campaign.





The remarks came at a time when opposition politicians had cast doubts over the Balakot strikes' proof and impact, including Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi, who publicly questioned the existence of concrete evidence of the 2019 surgical strikes across the border.





Air Chief Marshal Singh's statements aimed to clarify and bolster public understanding of India’s military effectiveness and communication transparency post-Operation Sindoor.





The Indian Air Force faced challenges in proving the success of the Balakot airstrike due to the lack of direct evidence, Operation Sindoor enabled them to overcome that scepticism by providing clear video and satellite proof, thereby reaffirming India's operational achievements and strategic restraint in conflict escalation.





