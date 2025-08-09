



India is actively seeking to collaborate with the UK, France, and Japan for the co-development and production of next-generation fighter jet engines, marking a significant strategic shift in its defence partnerships.





This initiative is motivated by persistent delays in negotiations with US-based General Electric for joint production of GE F414 engines, which are critical for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and TEJAS fighter projects.





As a result, Indian defence leadership is urgently prioritising indigenous capabilities, supply chain reliability, and technological self-sufficiency in aerospace manufacturing.





The Ministry of Defence has conducted extensive technical reviews and consultations, particularly with leading aerospace firms Rolls-Royce (UK) and Safran (France).





Both companies have proposed full technology transfer and co-ownership of intellectual property, with a willingness to integrate production with India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





Safran's proposal emerged as most favourable after evaluation, largely because it aligns with the AMCA program’s timeline and offers comprehensive technology transfer for engine development and manufacturing.





The French collaboration is centred on a ₹61,000 crore (roughly $7.3 billion) project to jointly develop a powerful 120-kilonewton thrust engine capable of powering future fighter platforms, including AMCA.





This marks a strategic rebalancing away from decades of dependence on Russian suppliers and more recent partnerships with the United States, reflecting India's urgent focus on overcoming delays, building domestic manufacturing ecosystems, and ensuring defence readiness in the face of regional security challenges.





Meanwhile, Japan’s involvement is in the preliminary stages, and their specific industrial partners have not been publicly disclosed, but proposals have included technology transfer and co-development arrangements reminiscent of those offered by the UK and France.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is tasked with evaluating these offers, and meetings between defence ministers have underscored India’s intent to start collaborative work promptly.





The first two AMCA squadrons may still use US-made engines, but plans are underway for over 100 aircraft (five additional squadrons) to be powered by engines developed in partnership with non-US allies.





India's pursuit of joint fighter jet engine production with the UK, France, and Japan is characterised by aggressive efforts to secure cutting-edge manufacturing know-how, reduce import dependence, and accelerate the indigenous development of critical aerospace technologies.





It involves multi-layered negotiations, prioritisation of technology transfer, co-production arrangements, and the establishment of a local supply base—all intended to position India on par with a select group of nations mastering the complex art and science of fighter jet engine design and production.





