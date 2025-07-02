



India’s hosting of the 2nd BIMSTEC Ports Conclave in Visakhapatnam from July 14–15, 2025, marks a significant step in advancing maritime and economic collaboration among the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) member states.





The event, themed “Navigating the Future: Blue Economy, Innovation and Sustainable Partnerships,” brought together officials, experts, port authorities, private sector leaders, and development partners from across the region. This gathering underscored India’s steadfast commitment to strengthening its “Neighbourhood First” policy through tangible regional cooperation in maritime sectors.





Key Areas of Discussion





The Conclave addressed a broad range of pressing issues imperative to unlocking the Bay of Bengal’s economic and strategic potential:





Harmonisation of Customs And Logistical Links: Delegates deliberated on the need to streamline customs procedures and bolster cross-border logistical connectivity. These steps are envisioned to enhance intra-regional trade, making the movement of goods smoother, faster, and more cost-effective.





Port-Linked Industrialisation And Cruise Tourism: Recognising the opportunity for economic diversification, the Conclave also focused on developing industrial zones linked to major ports and promoting cruise tourism. These initiatives are expected to create new jobs, spur coastal economic growth, and enhance the region’s attractiveness for domestic and international visitors.





Digital Integration And Upskilling: There was a strong emphasis on the adoption of digital solutions—ranging from smart ports to streamlined documentation—and on upskilling the maritime workforce. Strengthening ties between industry and academia was highlighted as key to ensuring that the region possesses the human capital necessary to support innovation and best practices.





Sustainable And Green Shipping: The event reaffirmed the commitment of BIMSTEC countries to green shipping principles and environmental sustainability, crucial for protecting the fragile marine ecology of the Bay of Bengal while fostering economic prosperity.





Statements And Initiatives





In his inaugural remarks, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal stressed that the sea, rather than being a barrier, is “seamless, eco-friendly, and cost-effective,” serving to connect countries and peoples of the region. He reiterated that since its inception in 1997, BIMSTEC has championed connectivity as a cornerstone for cooperation, and the Conclave serves as a powerful springboard to unlock the blue economy's vast potential.





A landmark announcement at the Conclave was the establishment of the BIMSTEC Sustainable Maritime Transport Centre, to be set up under the Indian Ocean Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Maritime Transport (IOCE-SMarT) at Mumbai’s Maritime Training Institute. This center will drive research, capacity-building, and best-practice sharing among BIMSTEC nations, enhancing maritime safety, sustainability, and trade facilitation.





Strategic Importance: The “Neighbourhood First” Policy





India’s initiative to host the Conclave and set up the Sustainable Maritime Transport Centre aligns seamlessly with its “Neighbourhood First” policy, viewing BIMSTEC partners as pivotal to the region’s prosperity and stability. The platform, by fostering port-led industrialisation, digital capability, and upskilling, is poised to deepen both economic and people-to-people links. This cooperative approach not only benefits India but reinforces the shared vision for a peaceful, interconnected, and thriving Bay of Bengal region.





In conclusion, the 2nd BIMSTEC Ports Conclave reaffirmed the nations’ shared determination to boost regional integration, unlock sustainable blue economy opportunities, and make the Bay of Bengal a model for maritime cooperation in South and Southeast Asia.





Based On ANI Report







