Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth on Tuesday, focusing on several key areas to advance India-US defence cooperation. Singh specifically pressed for the expedited delivery of GE404 jet engines, which are crucial for India’s fighter aircraft fleet.

He also emphasised the need for an early conclusion of negotiations on the transfer of F414 engine technology, a significant step in the ongoing plan for joint production of these advanced engines in India—a move that is expected to substantially boost India’s defence manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on imports.

Additionally, the timely delivery of Apache attack helicopters was discussed, reflecting India’s efforts to modernise its armed forces with state-of-the-art platforms.

The defence minister appreciated the unwavering support extended by the US to India in its fight against terrorism, officials said. Singh also spoke on Operation Sindoor and said that India's actions were measured, non-escalatory and focused on disabling terrorist infrastructure.



Their discussion also covered a broad spectrum of issues, including long-term defence cooperation, training, military exchanges, and especially the expansion of industrial collaboration between the two nations.





Both leaders agreed to advance the momentum of the partnership by enhancing interoperability, integrating defence industrial supply chains, sharing logistics, increasing joint military exercises, and cooperating with other like-minded partners.





Rajnath Singh expressed appreciation for the unwavering US support in India’s fight against terrorism, and commended Hegseth’s leadership, which has elevated bilateral defence cooperation to new heights. Hegseth, in turn, invited Singh for an in-person meeting in the US to further advance the defence partnership.





Singh highlighted, via a post on X, that the talks were aimed at reviewing both ongoing and new initiatives to deepen the India-US defence partnership and strengthen capacity-building cooperation. This conversation marked the third telephonic engagement between the two leaders since Hegseth assumed office in January 2025.





In parallel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Secretary Hegseth at the Pentagon, reiterating that defence ties are one of the most consequential pillars of the India-US relationship. Hegseth emphasised the successful integration of US defence systems into India’s armed forces and outlined ambitions to expand industrial cooperation and co-production networks.





He noted the US aims to finalise several pending major defence sales to India, strengthen interoperability, and sign a new framework for the major defence partnership.





These engagements reflect a period of intensified high-level interactions and a shared commitment to deepening defence industrial collaboration, enhancing operational cooperation, and building a resilient, mutually beneficial strategic partnership.





