



Raphe mPhibr, a leading Indian aircraft manufacturing company specialising in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), has set a new benchmark in aerospace innovation by adopting Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform. This strategic move has transformed the company’s approach to designing, validating, and building advanced UAV systems, dramatically reducing prototype development time from several years to just three months.





Accelerating Product Development





The integration of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform has enabled Raphe mPhibr to streamline its entire product development cycle. By bringing together design, simulation, and collaboration tools within a single digital environment, the company can now support in-house design and manufacturing with unprecedented efficiency.





One of the most notable achievements is the reduction of the engine development process from a multi-year effort to only three months. This was accomplished by leveraging the platform’s capabilities to redesign parts optimized for 3D manufacturing, resulting in faster prototyping and validation.





Engineering Excellence And Innovation





Raphe mPhibr’s engineering team has successfully utilized the platform to create complex composite parts through an integrated design and simulation workflow. A key milestone was the development of a lightweight 4kW 2-stroke engine, which, after optimisation, was made 700 grams lighter while outperforming systems seven times its weight. This achievement reflects a strategic shift toward 3D-centric design thinking, enabling more intuitive and efficient part development. The platform’s advanced simulation tools have also allowed the team to push the boundaries of aerodynamic surface design, further enhancing UAV performance.





Virtual Twin Experiences And Next-Generation Solutions





The adoption of virtual twin experiences—digital replicas of physical systems—has empowered Raphe mPhibr to innovate rapidly and build next-generation aerospace solutions. These virtual models facilitate comprehensive testing and optimisation before physical production, supporting applications in defense, homeland security, agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure monitoring. The global UAV market is projected to reach 6.5 million units by 2030, and Raphe mPhibr’s technology-driven approach positions it at the forefront of this growth.





In-House Manufacturing And Design Philosophy





Raphe mPhibr’s manufacturing philosophy is rooted in end-to-end control, with all processes—from metals and composites to electronics—conducted under one roof. The company’s drones, each comprising 20,000 to 30,000 parts, are designed with inspiration from organic, non-geometric forms found in nature. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform enables this organic design approach, allowing engineers to move beyond traditional geometric constraints and realise more efficient, high-performance structures.





Financial Growth And Strategic Expansion





In a testament to its innovation and market potential, Raphe mPhibr recently secured $100 million in funding in a round led by General Catalyst, marking the largest private funding round for an Indian aircraft manufacturer to date. This capital infusion will be used to scale manufacturing capacity, accelerate research and development, and expand strategic partnerships. The company now boasts a workforce of over 500 people and holds more than 100 unique intellectual property assets. Its UAV products have collectively logged over one million kilometers in service with Indian security forces.





Future Roadmap





Looking ahead, Raphe mPhibr plans to further grow its workforce, expand its research, development, and manufacturing facilities, and deepen its use of virtual twin experiences for lifecycle management. The company’s commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and self-reliance in aerospace and defense continues to set new standards for the industry.





Raphe mPhibr’s partnership with Dassault Systèmes and the adoption of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform exemplify how digital transformation and advanced engineering tools are revolutionising the aerospace sector, enabling Indian innovators to compete on a global stage and drive the future of unmanned aerial vehicle technology.





