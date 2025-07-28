



The aircraft is now ready for a ‘roll out,’ indicating that manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has completed testing on a number of planes for all required parameters





The TEJAS MK-1A fighter jet is poised to enter a crucial missile testing phase ahead of its delivery to the Indian Air Force (IAF).





The aircraft has reached the "roll out" stage, signifying that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has completed testing on multiple planes for required parameters.





The next vital step is a live firing test of the Astra MK-1 Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM), scheduled for early August 2025, to validate the integration of this advanced indigenous missile system with the upgraded TEJAS MK-1A.





The Astra MK-1 missile, developed by DRDO, is an all-weather, day-and-night capable air-to-air missile that will enable the TEJAS to engage hostile aircraft at stand-off distances—an essential capability in modern aerial combat.





Although the older TEJAS MK-1 jets have already been successfully integrated with Astra, the MK-1A version requires fresh validation due to its new Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar system (ELM-2052) and upgraded avionics, which significantly enhance its detection and tracking capabilities.





HAL currently has an order for 83 TEJAS MK-1A jets under a 2021 contract, with first deliveries originally planned for March 2024 but delayed largely due to supply chain issues with the General Electric F404 engines.





The delivery schedule now anticipates completing these 83 jets by 2028. An additional order for 97 aircraft is expected to be finalised by the end of 2025, with deliveries slated from 2028 to 2031.





HAL currently has six jets ready for delivery and expects to deliver about 12 engines by March 2026, potentially enabling the production of 16 jets in the fiscal year 2026-27 if engine supply remains steady.





The TEJAS MK-1A jets are being produced at HAL's Nashik facility, in addition to existing lines at Bangalore, with substantial involvement from Indian private sector suppliers for components like fuselage and wings.





This production expansion supports India's broader goal of modernising the IAF, which currently operates fewer combat squadrons than officially sanctioned, and replacing older aircraft such as the MiG-21 with more advanced indigenous fighters.





With the imminent missile firing test and ongoing production, the TEJAS MK-1A program is moving steadily towards operational induction into the Indian Air Force, marking a significant milestone for India's indigenous aerospace capabilities and defence preparedness.





Agencies







