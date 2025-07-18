



The United States’ recent decision to designate The Resistance Front (TRF) as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) marks a significant diplomatic breakthrough for India’s efforts against Pakistan-based terror outfits.





Coming in the wake of the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam attack—which killed 26 civilians and was initially claimed by the TRF—this move is expected to strengthen India’s international campaign to hold Pakistan accountable for cross-border terrorism, particularly ahead of decisive discussions at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).





After the Pahalgam attack, India sought to have TRF named in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) statements, underscoring its links to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a UN-designated terror group.





However, leveraging its position in the UNSC, China endorsed Pakistan’s effort to prevent the naming of TRF in official communiqués. This manoeuvre allowed Pakistan to avoid increased international scrutiny, despite TRF’s acknowledged direct link to the attack and its documented role as a LeT proxy.





The US State Department’s formal terror designation for TRF stands in clear defiance of Pakistan’s lobbying and China’s protective stance in the UNSC. The move freezes TRF assets globally, restricts its access to funding, and exposes its members to international sanctions.





Importantly, it validates India’s longstanding claim that TRF is merely a front for the banned LeT and that Pakistan continues to facilitate or shelter such proxies.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed the US decision as both a “timely and important step” and a “strong affirmation” of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated the administration’s resolve to pursue justice for the Pahalgam victims and underscored Washington’s commitment to confronting state-sponsored terror threats to regional and global security.





The timing of the US move is particularly advantageous for India as it prepares for the upcoming FATF plenary in August 2025. FATF is the global watchdog for anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) protocols.





India is expected to leverage the US designation—and the direct evidence linking TRF’s financing and operations to Pakistan—to advocate for Pakistan’s re-entry into the FATF “grey list” of jurisdictions under increased monitoring for terror financing risk.





Previously, Pakistan managed to exit the grey list by demonstrating partial compliance with FATF’s recommendations. However, the TRF’s documented activity, recent cross-border financing evidence, and continued links to Pakistan-based LeT leaders provide India with new material to question Islamabad’s commitment to international CTF frameworks.





Indian authorities are gathering further evidence to demonstrate ongoing non-compliance with specific FATF requirements—particularly the failure to freeze assets and prosecute leaders of UN-sanctioned groups like LeT and its proxies.





The US designation not only undermines Pakistan and China’s attempt to shield TRF at the UNSC but also bolsters India’s position in international fora. By aligning with the US and securing a formal terror tag for TRF, India can now press the UNSC and FATF to take tangible action—ranging from asset freezes and travel bans to increased diplomatic and economic pressure on states that facilitate terror financing.





Moreover, the move reflects growing India-US operational synergy in counter-terrorism, reinforcing their shared commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism in South Asia and globally. Going forward, India’s success in building a wider coalition for the isolation of Pakistan-based proxy groups could set a precedent for international action against state-sponsored and proxy terrorism, especially in regions marked by geopolitical rivalry and competing narratives.





The US terror tag for TRF not only exposes Pakistan’s use of proxy outfits but also materially strengthens India’s case at FATF while diminishing China’s ability to protect such groups on the global stage. This development is poised to drive further international consensus on countering cross-border terrorism and enhancing mechanisms to ensure accountability for states abetting terror networks.





Based On A News18 Report







