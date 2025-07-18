



The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile has emerged as one of India's most significant defence export success stories, with international demand surging dramatically following its deployment in Operation Sindoor. The missile system, jointly developed by India and Russia, has transformed from a primarily domestic defence asset into a globally sought-after weapon system that positions India as a major player in the international arms market.





Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, marked a pivotal moment for the BrahMos missile system. The operation demonstrated the missile's combat effectiveness in real-world conditions, with approximately 15 BrahMos missiles successfully striking Pakistani military installations across 11 airbases. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that the missile's performance during the operation garnered attention from over 14 countries seeking to acquire the system.





The terror attack in Pahalgam, which specifically targeted Hindu tourists through religious profiling, prompted India to launch precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan's subsequent acknowledgment of the BrahMos deployment, despite India's initial reluctance to officially confirm its combat use, served as an inadvertent endorsement of the missile's capabilities.





The success of Operation Sindoor has created an unprecedented surge in international interest, with multiple countries across different continents expressing serious intent to acquire BrahMos systems. The Philippines pioneered this trend by signing the first major export contract in January 2022 for $375 million, covering three coastal defence batteries. Two batteries have already been delivered, with the second arriving via sea transport in April 2025.





Vietnam represents the most significant potential deal, with negotiations for a $700 million package that would include missiles for both army and navy applications. This agreement would provide Vietnam with coastal defence capabilities and ship-to-ship missiles, enhancing its maritime security posture in the South China Sea. Indonesia follows closely with a $450 million deal currently under negotiation, which has been in discussions for nearly a decade.





Southeast Asian countries including Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Brunei are at various stages of negotiation, driven by regional security concerns and the need to modernize their defence capabilities. Malaysia specifically seeks the air-launched variant for integration with its Sukhoi Su-30MKM fighter jets.





The interest extends beyond Southeast Asia to Latin America, where Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Venezuela are exploring naval and coastal defence variants. Middle Eastern nations, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Oman, are also in active discussions, with some negotiations reaching advanced stages. Additionally, South Africa and Bulgaria have entered preliminary negotiations for potential procurement.





Enhanced Production Capabilities In Lucknow





India's response to this surge in global demand has been the establishment of expanded production facilities, most notably the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow, inaugurated in May 2025. This ₹300 crore facility, built on 80 hectares of land provided by the Uttar Pradesh government, represents a significant expansion of India's missile manufacturing capabilities.





The Lucknow facility is designed to produce 80 to 100 BrahMos missiles annually, with plans to scale up to 100-150 next-generation variants each year. The facility operates as part of the broader Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, which spans six strategic nodes: Lucknow, Kanpur, Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot.





Technological Superiority And Market Position





The BrahMos missile's technical specifications continue to set it apart in the global cruise missile market. Capable of speeds reaching Mach 2.8 to 3.0, the missile travels nearly three times the speed of sound, making interception extremely difficult. Its range capabilities vary from 290 kilometres for export variants to 800 kilometres for extended-range versions, with future models targeting ranges up to 1,500 kilometres.





The missile's "fire and forget" guidance system, combined with its ability to fly as low as 5 meters above sea level, provides stealth characteristics that make detection and interception challenging. These technical advantages, proven in combat during Operation Sindoor, give BrahMos a significant competitive edge over subsonic alternatives like the American Tomahawk cruise missile.





The global interest in BrahMos following Operation Sindoor has positioned India to achieve its target of $5 billion in annual defence exports by 2025. The missile system serves as a flagship product that demonstrates India's capability to develop, manufacture, and export advanced defence technologies.





The success of BrahMos exports following Operation Sindoor represents a fundamental shift in India's defence industrial strategy. From a position of dependence on foreign suppliers, India has emerged as a credible exporter of advanced defence technologies, with the combat-proven BrahMos missile leading this transformation. The expanded production capabilities in Lucknow, supported by indigenous materials manufacturing, position India to capitalize on the growing global demand for advanced defence systems while simultaneously strengthening its strategic partnerships and geopolitical influence in critical regions worldwide.





