



India's ULPGM-V3 (UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile - Version 3) is a lightweight precision-guided missile designed for launching from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones.





It was successfully test-fired by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the National Open Area Range (NOAR) in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, marking a significant boost to India's defence capabilities.





Key features of the ULPGM-V3 include:





Precision Guidance: It is equipped with an imaging infrared (IR) dual-channel seeker system that enables fire-and-forget capability for both day and night targeting.





Lightweight: The missile weighs approximately 12.5 kg, making it compatible with various UAV platforms.





Range: It has an operational range of about 4 km during the day and 2.5 km at night.





Propulsion: It uses a dual-thrust solid propulsion system, allowing extended range and high speed.





Target Capability: The missile can engage a variety of static and moving targets including modern armoured vehicles equipped with explosive reactive armour (ERA), bunkers, and other fortified positions.





Warhead Options: Comes with modular warheads including anti-armour, penetration-cum-blast for anti-bunker, and pre-fragmentation warheads with a lethal zone.





Manufacturing And Development: The missile system was developed by DRDO involving multiple labs such as the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), and others. It was manufactured in collaboration with Indian industry partners including Adani Defence and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), along with contributions from over 30 MSMEs and start-ups.





Platform Integration: The ULPGM-V3 was successfully launched from a UAV developed by Indian start-up Newspace Research Technologies. DRDO is also working to integrate the missile with various long-endurance UAVs from Indian manufacturers.





The ULPGM-V3 represents a new class of air-to-ground munitions, enhancing India's capability for precise strikes using drone platforms, and reducing risk to personnel. This missile was showcased for the first time at Aero India 2025 in Bangalore, demonstrating advancements under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative for self-reliance in defence technologies.





This successful test highlights India's growing prowess in developing advanced UAV-launched weapon systems capable of precision engagement in diverse environments, including plains and high-altitude areas.





Based On WION Report







