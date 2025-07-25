



The Defence Ministry of India has signed a contract worth approximately ₹1,640 crore with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of air defence fire control radars for the Indian Army. These radars are indigenously designed and developed with a minimum of 70% local content.





They are capable of detecting various airborne threats, including fighter aircraft, attack helicopters, and enemy drones. This procurement is expected to mark a significant milestone in modernising the Indian Army's air defence regiments and enhancing operational readiness.





Additionally, it supports the country's economic growth by empowering indigenous defence manufacturing and encouraging Indian MSMEs through component manufacturing and raw material supply.





The contract was signed by senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and BEL in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on July 25, 2025.





This acquisition is part of the 'Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)' category, underlining the government's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The fire control radars will play a critical role in detecting and responding to all forms of air-borne threats, thus significantly upgrading the Army’s air defence capabilities.





This ₹1,640 crore contract with BEL for advanced fire control radar systems represents a strategic boost to the Indian Army's air defence infrastructure and a significant step toward indigenous defence production.





Based On A PTI Report







