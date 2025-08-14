J-35, China’s next-generation carrier-borne stealth fighter jet on the deck of Shandong carrier





In less than a generation, the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has moved from the symbolic possession of a single aircraft carrier into sustained, complex dual-carrier operations far into the Western Pacific, signalling a formidable transformation in China’s maritime power.





This drastic leap—marked most strikingly by the 2025 dual-carrier exercises that saw the Liaoning and Shandong carrier strike groups operating together deep beyond the First Island Chain—has profound implications for India and the broader Indo-Pacific security landscape.





The Arc of Chinese Carrier Evolution





When the PLAN commissioned Liaoning in 2012, it was stepping into a field long mastered by the Indian Navy, whose own carrier experience dates back to the early 1960s. At that time, China’s capability was largely aspirational, with a single refurbished Soviet vessel serving more as a testament of intent than a true asset. Yet, twelve years later, the narrative has shifted remarkably. China now fields three major carriers—including the indigenous Shandong and the advanced Fujian, the latter currently undergoing its final sea trials and promising generational leaps in capability.





Operational Breakthroughs: Scale, Range, Endurance





The June 2025 dual-carrier drills represent a watershed in PLAN capabilities. For the first time, two carrier groups operated simultaneously beyond the First Island Chain, with the Liaoning entering the Western Pacific on May 27 and Shandong following on June 7. Their coordinated presence allowed mutual support and simulated carrier-versus-carrier engagement over a vast maritime expanse, underscored by intense sortie rates—Liaoning alone launched up to 90 sorties in a day, far surpassing previous deployments. Compared to the carrier’s 300 sorties in a whole exercise in 2022, this reflects exponential growth.





Further, the Liaoning broke new ground by operating past the Second Island Chain near Minami-Tori-Shima, significantly extending China’s operational geography and bringing PLAN aviation within 3,000km of Midway Island and closer to Hawaii than ever before. Carrier-based aircraft routinely extend their reach to 1,300 nautical miles from the coast, operating well outside the envelope of shore-based support.





Equally significant is the PLAN’s boosted operational endurance. At least one carrier group operated beyond the First Island Chain for 27 consecutive days during these drills, with individual deployments lasting up to 24 days—demonstrating the logistical sophistication needed for true blue-water operations.





Shifting Doctrine: From Near-Seas To Far-Seas Operations





Chinese naval doctrine now differentiates sharply between near-seas comprehensive operations—focused on home waters defence—and far-seas mobile operations, which project power to control open ocean corridors and deter threats thousands of kilometres from the mainland. The PLAN’s recent deployments suggest confidence in defending the near seas and a strategic pivot toward far-seas training, including overcoming challenges such as lack of shore-based support, extended supply chains, and high-level airspace management.





The coordinated deployment of two carriers far from home underscores China’s mastery of complex logistical and tactical requirements: at-sea replenishment, airborne early warning, airspace deconfliction, and integrated command over dispersed formations. Deployments have become wider in geographic scope, moving well beyond the previous clustering near Taiwan and the Bashi Channel to embrace broader Pacific operating areas—rehearsing for power projection in diverse maritime settings.





The Technological Leap: CATOBAR And Next-Gen Aviation





The impending commissioning of the Fujian, equipped with electromagnetic catapults akin to the US Navy’s EMALS system, is poised to be a game-changer. CATOBAR configuration allows the launch of heavier, better-equipped aircraft, including large fixed-wing airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) platforms. This not only enhances the reach, strike power, and all-weather operational tempo of carrier air wings but also brings PLAN capabilities closer to those of the US Navy.





Meanwhile, progress on the stealthy J-35 carrier-based fighter indicates that the PLAN is on the verge of fielding advanced air assets, further improving the survivability and lethality of its carrier strike groups.





Comparative Perspective: India’s Carrier Capabilities





India’s current flagship carriers—INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant—operate using the STOBAR system, which, while reliable and cost-efficient, limits their air wing’s maximum take-off weight and precludes the operation of large fixed-wing AEW&C aircraft. As a result, the Indian Navy remains reliant on helicopters and shore-based assets for surveillance and command, restricting the operational envelope and flexibility of Indian carriers, especially in remote oceanic environments.





Implications For India And Regional Balances





While the PLAN’s primary strategic focus remains the Western Pacific, the possibility of a dedicated Chinese fleet in the Indian Ocean is increasingly discussed in strategic circles. China’s growing network of overseas military facilities—centring on Djibouti, Cambodia, and access to Pakistani and African ports—offers the logistical springboards necessary for sustained Indian Ocean operations. Even occasional PLAN deployments in these waters have strained the Indian Navy’s resources.





As China continues on its path of naval modernisation, India faces mounting pressure not only to scale up its own carrier and air-wing sophistication but also to develop robust countermeasures, alliances, and operational doctrines for a future where Chinese carriers may routinely operate in the Indian Ocean region.





Strategic Takeaways





The PLAN’s accelerated carrier evolution marks a qualitative leap in operational capability, geographic reach, and endurance—signalling a transition from symbolic deployment to genuine blue-water power projection.

China’s newly-minted expertise in dual-carrier, long-range, and CATOBAR-enabled operations is rapidly eroding past advantages held by the Indian Navy and other regional powers.

The shift demands that India reassess its naval strategy, accelerate technical upgrades, and augment regional partnerships as China’s capacity to project power deep into the Pacific and the Indian Ocean becomes a reality.

For the US and allies, China’s growing far-seas proficiency translates directly to new challenges in defending critical logistics hubs like Guam and Hawaii and maintaining freedom of navigation across the Indo-Pacific.





The trajectory of China’s naval modernisation is unmistakable: what was recently an aspirational, regionally constrained force is now evolving into a sustained, globally-oriented fleet. India and Indo-Pacific stakeholders must recalibrate their approaches to maritime strategy and security in light of this rapidly shifting balance of naval power.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







