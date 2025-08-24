



PM Modi calls upon scientists to prepare for exploration of deep space as these unexplored areas hold vital secrets for future of humanity





On the occasion of India’s second National Space Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled an ambitious and bold roadmap for India’s future in space exploration, highlighting the country’s transition from achieving landmark missions to venturing into deep space.





Stressing that India had already demonstrated its capability with successful missions to the Moon and Mars, Modi declared that the time has come to explore the “deeper regions of space,” asserting that the horizons to be chased lie “beyond galaxies.”





He emphasised the importance of pursuing these uncharted territories, noting that the vast expanse of outer space holds crucial secrets that could shape the future of humanity. This declaration marks a significant elevation of India’s strategic ambitions in space and solidifies the nation’s intent to establish itself as a leading global space power.





Greetings on National Space Day! India's journey in space reflects our determination, innovation and the brilliance of our scientists pushing boundaries. https://t.co/2XPktf49Ao — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2025





In his address, the Prime Minister outlined technological milestones that India is making in the domain of advanced propulsion systems, particularly progress in semi-cryogenic engines and electric propulsion, which are critical for long-duration missions into deep space.





Among the immediate milestones, he highlighted the much-anticipated Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, reiterating the government’s commitment to its successful execution. Further extending the horizon of India’s space program, Modi revealed the nation’s target of building its own space station in the coming years, signalling India’s entry into the league of advanced spacefaring nations capable of long-term manned missions.





A key feature of Modi’s vision is the central role assigned to the private sector in accelerating India’s space economy. He issued a challenge to entrepreneurs and innovators to help create five space-sector unicorns within the next five years, setting a target that underscores his belief in the potential of startups and private enterprises to transform the sector.





Pointing out that India currently manages about five major rocket launches annually, he posed an ambitious question to industry leaders: “Can we scale it to 50 launches a year, that is, one per week?”





This vision reflects both the aspiration and urgency for India to expand its launch capacity and diversify stakeholders in the space ecosystem. Modi further announced that the first PSLV rocket built entirely by the private sector is poised for launch, representing a historic moment in the expanding private-public space collaboration.





The Prime Minister also highlighted the development of India’s first private communication satellite and ongoing preparations for an earth observation satellite constellation under a collaborative public-private partnership model.





These efforts, he emphasised, not only symbolise technological advancement but also unlock substantial opportunities for the youth of India by creating pathways for careers in cutting-edge space research, entrepreneurship, and innovation. Notably, he pointed to the emergence of more than 350 space startups across the country, calling them engines of disruption and accelerators of growth in space technology.





India’s participation and hosting of the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, with nearly 300 young minds from over sixty countries competing, further reflected the nation’s rising profile in the global arena of space sciences and education.





Reflecting on past triumphs, the Prime Minister reminded the nation that two years ago, India made history by becoming the first country to reach the lunar South Pole, achieving a feat none had managed before. He further spotlighted India’s success in acquiring docking and undocking capabilities in orbit—placing the country amongst a select group of four nations to have mastered this complex technology.





Modi celebrated a recent moment of pride when Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian astronaut, unfurled the national tricolour aboard the International Space Station, symbolising India’s arrival as a significant presence in human spaceflight and global space collaboration. Such milestones, he insisted, are not just symbolic gestures but demonstrate tangible advances in national capability and ambition.





Going beyond exploration, Modi stressed how space technology is deeply interwoven with governance and daily life in India. From satellite-based crop insurance assessments and fishermen safety systems to disaster management tools and geospatial mapping under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, he detailed how space-tech has become an integral part of policymaking and service delivery.





He drew attention to National Meet 2.0, organised just a day earlier, as a step towards further embedding space technologies into the functioning of both central and state governments, thereby increasing efficiency, resilience, and transparency.





The Prime Minister concluded with an inspiring assertion that India’s journey in space is set to touch new heights, thanks to dynamic synergy among scientists, startups, private industries, and government institutions.





His vision seeks to position India not only as an explorer of deep space but also as a global hub of space innovation, entrepreneurship, and governance applications, ensuring that space exploration translates into direct societal and economic benefits while contributing to humanity’s broader understanding of the universe.





Agencies







