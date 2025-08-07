







Dhruva Space, a Hyderabad-based Indian private space start-up, is poised to carry out its first commercial satellite mission, LEAP-1, targeted for launch in the third quarter of 2025. The mission, notable for its international collaboration, will deploy advanced payloads from two Australian firms—Akula Tech and Esper Satellites—using Dhruva’s indigenously developed P-30 satellite platform, demonstrating growing support not only from Australia but also the United States as Dhruva cements its presence in the global commercial space market.





The LEAP-1 mission is a significant milestone, marking Dhruva Space’s transition from technology testing to full-fledged commercial operations. The satellite will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The P-30 platform had earlier been successfully space-qualified during the ISRO PSLV-C58 / POEM-3 mission in January 2024, validating its on-orbit capabilities and reliability for hosting commercial and scientific missions.





Specifically, LEAP-1 will carry two distinct payloads:





Akula Tech's Nexus-01, an artificial intelligence (AI) module, is designed for on-orbit data processing. This payload supports advanced onboard AI/ML model retraining, enabling functions such as real-time analysis and flexible applications like fire detection, spectral analysis, and rapid response for critical mission requirements, including defence, emergency services, and climate monitoring.





Esper Satellites' OTR-2 payload is a hyper-spectral imager capable of high-resolution, spectrally rich Earth observation. This technology is intended to support applications across agriculture, mining, environmental assessment, disaster monitoring, and more. The collected data will be accessible via Esper’s EarthTones API, delivering new standards of remote sensing and analytics.





The P-30 satellite bus itself is designed as a compact, modular, and scalable nano-satellite platform in the 10–30kg class, optimized for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) operations. It supports multi-payload configurations, features electric propulsion for orbital maneuvers, both deployable and body-mounted solar arrays, and offers 3-axis stabilization for customized mission adaptability. The mission lifetime is up to five years, and the bus enables rapid integration and deployment of payloads for commercial, defence, and scientific markets.





A unique aspect of Dhruva Space’s hosted payload program, named LEAP (Launching Expeditions for Aspiring Payloads), is the integration of its Ground Station-as-a-Service (GSaaS) and its proprietary Integrated Space Operations and Command Suite (ISOCS). This combination provides real-time mission management, satellite control, and efficient downlinking of payload data, streamlining operations for customer payloads and lowering the barrier for commercial entities to access space.





In summary, Dhruva Space’s upcoming LEAP-1 mission highlights:





The operationalisation and commercial deployment of its indigenous P-30 satellite platform.





An Indo-Australian partnership, with support from US partners, set to amplify India’s private sector in the global space value chain.





Advanced AI and hyper-spectral imaging payloads targeting diverse applications from agriculture to disaster management.





The use of advanced “Ground Station-as-a-Service” and integrated command-and-control infrastructure, reinforcing Dhruva Space’s status as a new-generation global space mission integrator.





This mission reflects both a technological and commercial leap for Indian private space efforts, forging a path for future international collaborations and value-added space borne services.





