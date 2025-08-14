



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has reiterated its consistent and clear position on the conflict in Gaza amid escalating tensions and humanitarian concerns. Speaking at the weekly media briefing, the Official Spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasised India's stance, which calls for a ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages.





India also stressed the importance of continuing humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza and reiterated its support for a two-state solution to the longstanding conflict.





The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, as reported by Al Jazeera quoting Gaza's Health Ministry, which recorded four additional hunger-related deaths within the past 24 hours, raising the total number of starvation deaths to 239. This extreme suffering highlights the urgent need for sustained humanitarian assistance.





In response to claims that Israel is blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza, Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) firmly denied these allegations. In a statement posted on X, COGAT asserted that Israel facilitates the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and countered claims of obstruction.





It pointed out that approximately 300 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza daily through organizations registered under a new oversight mechanism. COGAT further provided an update stating that on August 13 alone, nearly 380 aid trucks entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom and Zikim crossings, with over 400 trucks’ worth of supplies collected and distributed by the United Nations and other international organisations.





COGAT emphasised its continued commitment to expanding efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid for the civilian population in Gaza, aiming to alleviate the humanitarian crisis despite ongoing military escalations and political challenges.





India’s call for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and unhindered humanitarian aid, alongside a principled support for the two-state solution, reflects its diplomatic approach advocating for peaceful resolution and attention to human suffering in the conflict region without changing its longstanding position.





This stance continues amidst continuing distressing developments on the ground in Gaza and contested narratives around the access to humanitarian aid.





Based On ANI Report







