



External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, at the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) Conclave 2025, underscored the vital role that tourism, trade, and technology play in strengthening India's foreign engagements.





He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategic framework known as the "3T framework" which uses these three sectors as key benchmarks to assess and deepen India's international relationships.





PM Modi encourages the Indian diaspora abroad to bring their friends along on subsequent visits to India, thereby expanding the country’s cultural and diplomatic reach.





Jaishankar emphasised tourism's profound impact beyond conventional diplomacy. He described tourism as the foremost connector between nations, significantly shaping how countries perceive each other and directly influencing India's global image. He noted that tourism fosters understanding and generates global goodwill more powerfully than any diplomatic channel.





The Minister highlighted how India's continuous efforts to promote its rich heritage and culture have resulted in a steady addition of sites to the UNESCO World Heritage list, including recent inclusions like the Maratha Military Landscape and the Moidams of Assam. This cultural visibility is part of India’s larger diplomatic and economic outreach.





Connecting tourism with economic resilience, Jaishankar stressed the importance of self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) amid global uncertainties. He noted that India's strength lies in its people and their self-belief, which sustains the country through challenges and underpins the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).





He linked cultural diplomacy with national resilience, aiding India in navigating global volatility through strengthened domestic demand and infrastructure.





The Minister also highlighted India's advancements in travel infrastructure that have significantly enhanced the tourism experience. E-visa implementation has simplified international visits, while airports have doubled in number over the last decade.





Railways and highways have undergone transformational upgrades, improving connectivity and travel quality. Initiatives like the UDAN scheme have made domestic air travel more accessible, collectively boosting India's reputation as a tourist-friendly destination.





India's growing prominence as a medical tourism destination was also a key focus. The "Heal in India" initiative is gaining international traction, attracting increasing foreign patients, supported by the main streaming of AYUSH and International Yoga Day promotions. Furthermore, the rise in foreign students and global wellness tourism is set to amplify India's global cultural footprint.





Jaishankar underscored that tourism not only energises the economy by creating jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities but also serves to promote national integration and pride.





He praised the Indian tourism sector's role in enhancing Brand India across the world, especially amid times of international uncertainty.





The Minister reflected on India’s G20 presidency, highlighting how it showcased every state’s heritage and culture to global leaders, thereby strengthening India's global narrative and diplomatic ties.





Dr. Jaishankar presented tourism, trade, and technology as intertwined pillars fuelling India's foreign engagement and global stature.





These sectors collectively drive economic growth, cultural diplomacy, and national resilience, positioning India as a confident, self-reliant civilizational state prepared to face future global challenges with its unique heritage and modern infrastructure firmly in place.





Based On ANI Report







