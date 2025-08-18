



Russian President Vladimir Putin called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share insights on his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska regarding the Ukraine conflict.





During the phone call, Modi reiterated India's consistent call for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Ukraine conflict and expressed support for all efforts aimed at achieving this goal. Modi also thanked Putin for the update and looked forward to continued exchanges between the two leaders.





India had earlier welcomed the US-Russia Summit held in Alaska, appreciating the leadership shown by Trump and Putin in pursuing peace.





The External Affairs Ministry highlighted the progress made during the summit and emphasised that the only way forward lies through dialogue and diplomacy. The world desires an early end to the Ukraine conflict, which has caused immense suffering.





The summit was shorter than expected, lasting less than three hours instead of the anticipated seven. Both Trump and Putin addressed journalists briefly after the talk without taking questions.





Putin reiterated Russia's commitment to ending the war but stressed that eliminating the conflict's root causes is necessary for any agreement to be lasting. He warned both Ukraine and the European Union against attempts to sabotage the progress through provocations or backroom dealings.





Trump called the meeting "extremely productive" and indicated that many points were agreed upon. He expressed cautious optimism about the chances of a ceasefire, though he acknowledged significant sticking points remain, making the deal ultimately dependent on Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He emphasised that "there's no deal until there's a deal," highlighting that any final agreement must be mutually accepted.





Modi also expressed gratitude for Ukraine President Zelenskyy's Independence Day wishes and wished Ukraine a future marked by peace, progress, and prosperity. India continues to call for dialogue involving all parties to end the hostilities, reaffirming its stance that peaceful discussions are the only path to a sustainable solution.





Thus, India's position has been consistent in supporting diplomacy and peace while actively engaging with key players involved in the conflict, including Russia, the US, and Ukraine, aiming to contribute constructively toward ending the war.





Modi's outreach to Putin and acknowledgement of the Trump-Putin summit underline India's ongoing commitment to this end. The bilateral ties between India and Russia remain strong, with discussions also covering strategic cooperation beyond the conflict itself.





Putin has been invited by Modi to visit India later in the year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, underscoring the extensive diplomatic engagement happening alongside these developments.





Based On ANI Report







