



Washington continues to closely monitor the India-Pakistan situation on a daily basis amid ongoing tensions and ceasefire challenges, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in multiple interviews in August 2025.





Rubio emphasized the difficulty in maintaining ceasefires, noting that ceasefires require agreement from both sides and constant upkeep to avoid collapse. He cited the India-Pakistan scenario along with other global conflict zones such as Cambodia and Thailand to illustrate the challenges in sustaining peace.





Rubio praised US President Donald Trump’s administration for making peace a priority, referencing claims by Trump that his administration brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan earlier in the year, though India has consistently rejected any third-party intervention, reiterating the issue as strictly bilateral.





In his interviews, Rubio acknowledged that despite US efforts and sanctions on Russia in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, peace is elusive without genuine agreement from all parties involved.





Rubio also highlighted the broader diplomatic aim for peace deals that prevent both current and future conflicts beyond just temporary ceasefires.





On the trade front, the US-India relationship experienced strains as the US declined to send a trade delegation to India for scheduled negotiations in late August 2025, following US President Trump’s imposition of sharp tariffs on Indian goods.





Trump justified the tariffs by accusing India of "fuelling the war machine" through its large-scale purchases and resale of Russian oil despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.





Meanwhile, Indian leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, underscored that the ceasefire and border operations such as Operation Sindoor were decisions made bilaterally without external mediation, affirming India’s stance on sovereignty and self-reliance in dealing with its neighbour.





The US remains heavily engaged in watching the volatile India-Pakistan dynamic, acknowledging that ceasefires are fragile and require continuous effort to maintain.





The situation is compounded by geopolitical complexities including global conflicts and strained economic relations between the US and India, with each side asserting its respective positions on peace and trade policies.





Based On ANI Report







