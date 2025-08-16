



South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, during his visit to India from August 15 to 17, 2025, expressed strong appreciation for the significant changes India has undergone under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the past decade.





Cho Hyun, who previously served as South Korea's ambassador to India from 2015 to 2017, recalled witnessing these transformations first-hand during his tenure and highlighted that even more positive developments have occurred in the last 10 years. He conveyed a deep respect for India's rich cultural heritage and the progress made across various sectors.





In a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar in New Delhi, the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation on multiple fronts, including trade, manufacturing, maritime security, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, clean energy, and defence. They also addressed shared geopolitical and geo-economic challenges.





The discussions underscored the 10th anniversary of the India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership, reflecting a robust and future-oriented relationship. Jaishankar warmly welcomed Cho Hyun, noting the special significance of the visit occurring right after both countries' national days and commending the strong bonding between the two nations' leaders.





Cho Hyun also expressed solidarity with India following the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasising South Korea's firm stance against terrorism and commitment to supporting India’s fight against such threats.





The visit and conversations highlighted enduring cooperation and the continued push for deeper strategic partnership between India and South Korea, recognising the progress India has made in recent years under PM Modi, which has been observed and appreciated internationally, including by the Indian diaspora in South Korea.





These changes span infrastructure development, digital innovation, climate action, economic growth, and technological advancements, all contributing to India’s rising stature on the global stage. The positive diplomatic exchanges and mutual support demonstrate the deepening ties and shared aspirations of both nations in a complex global environment.





Based On ANI Report





