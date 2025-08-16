



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has officially welcomed the Alaska Summit held on August 15, 2025, between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasising that the summit underscores India’s long-standing position that dialogue and diplomacy are the essential paths forward. The MEA praised the leadership of both Trump and Putin in their pursuit of peace, describing it as "highly commendable."





India appreciated the progress made during the summit and reiterated that the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine can only be achieved through sustained talks and diplomatic engagement. The MEA stressed that the global community desires an early end to the Ukraine conflict, echoing India's consistent message that the solution lies in dialogue rather than confrontation.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier statements at the 2022 G20 Summit in Bali, where he emphasised that "this is not an era of war," have been reiterated in the context of this summit. India has consistently called for peace and has received international acknowledgment for promoting this stance.





The Alaska Summit was significant as it was the first meeting between the US and Russian presidents since the conflict in Ukraine escalated in February 2022. While no immediate ceasefire agreement was finalised, both presidents described the talks as productive, with President Trump calling it a "great and very successful day." He also conveyed that a peace agreement remains the goal to reduce the heavy human toll of the ongoing war.





The summit took place at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Alaska, a location symbolically important given its proximity between Russia and the US separated only by 4 kilometers at the Bering Strait and its historical role as a bridge between the two countries during World War II.





India’s statement via MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that India welcomes the summit's progress and insists the way forward requires continued dialogue and diplomacy, perfectly aligning with India’s vision for global security and peace.





The MEA also welcomed the calls for an early resolution to the conflict, underscoring that peace is a global imperative.





Additionally, the summit fostered further diplomatic momentum, with plans for US President Trump to brief NATO allies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who subsequently announced his upcoming meeting with Trump in Washington to discuss the conflict.





India’s official reaction to the Alaska Summit between Trump and Putin reflects India’s diplomatic approach advocating dialogue and diplomacy as the only effective means to end the Ukraine conflict and restore peace, resonating with Modi’s vision of a world beyond war and conflict. This stance highlights India's role as a voice of moderation and peace in the international community amid ongoing global tensions.





Based On ANI Report









