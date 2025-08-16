



India’s 79th Independence Day was commemorated with a remarkable display of friendship and cultural pride across key cities in the United States, reflecting the thriving Indian diaspora and their deep-rooted connections with their homeland.





In New York, the celebration took on symbolic significance as iconic landmarks—including the One World Trade Center, Grand Central Terminal, Niagara Falls, and the Kosciuszko Bridge—were dramatically illuminated in the colours of the Indian Tricolour.





These vivid displays were not merely acts of commemoration; they served as vibrant tributes to the strong and growing ties between India and the United States, signalling mutual respect and camaraderie.





The day’s official festivities were inaugurated by the Indian Embassy in the US, where Ambassador Vinay Kwatra ceremoniously hoisted the Tricolour at India House.





The event drew enthusiastic participation from members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India, emphasising the community’s active involvement in commemorating India’s national day even thousands of miles from home.





The ceremony encapsulated the spirit of patriotism and unity, serving as the official kick-off for a day filled with celebrations and cultural activities across the country.





Parallel festivities unfolded on the West Coast, where the Consulate General of India in Seattle hosted another memorable celebration. Dignitaries and distinguished guests attended the official flag-hoisting ceremony at the Consulate premises, complete with a vibrant cultural program.





The audience was treated to an expressive Bharatanatyam performance, soulful patriotic songs, and a series of graceful dances highlighting the diversity and richness of Indian traditions.





The cultural segment fostered a sense of pride among Indian-Americans and showcased India’s storied heritage. Adding to the day’s significance, the Indian Tricolour was scheduled to be hoisted atop Seattle’s Space Needle, the city’s defining landmark, further amplifying the sense of national pride and global recognition.





In New York, Independence Day events led by the Indian Consulate brought together a wide array of elected representatives, community members, dignitaries, and friends of India. The official flag hoisting was conducted by Consul General Binaya Pradhan, whose presence underscored the importance of the occasion.





The ceremony welcomed prominent figures, including Senator Raj Mukherji, whose attendance highlighted the event’s importance in the broader social and cultural context of the city. A major highlight was the recognition and felicitation of members of the Indian diaspora who had made outstanding contributions in diverse arenas such as sports and entrepreneurship.





Honorees included US National Cricket Team players Jasdeep Singh and Saiteja Mukkammalla, tennis player Samir Banerjee, Brigit co-founder Hamel Kothari, and Kolkata Chai Co. co-founder Ayan Sanyal.





The festivities concluded with an elegant Kuchipudi dance performance and heartfelt renditions of patriotic songs by students of Indian classical music, celebrating India’s cultural legacy while acknowledging future generations’ talents and aspirations.





Collectively, these celebrations underscored the vibrant involvement of the Indian community in the US. The lighting of major American landmarks in the colours of the Indian flag poignantly signalled India’s growing influence abroad, while the enthusiastic participation of diaspora members and local dignitaries revealed the depth and diversity of India’s cultural reach.





The events also highlighted the enduring legacy of India’s independence, encouraging a renewed sense of unity, pride, and collaboration between India and the United States.





Through their cultural performances, community recognitions, and iconic visual tributes, the Independence Day celebrations this year eloquently echoed the enduring bonds of friendship and cultural cooperation that continue to thrive across continents.





Based On ANI Report







