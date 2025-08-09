



Skyroot Aerospace Pvt Ltd, a Hyderabad-based start-up, has achieved a significant milestone in India’s private space sector by successfully conducting the first static test of its KALAM 1200 motor—the first stage of the Vikram-1 launch vehicle—in collaboration with ISRO.





The test took place at the Static Test Complex of ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, overseen by the Department of Space.





The KALAM-1200 motor stands out as the largest solid-fuel rocket motor ever constructed by an Indian private entity. Named after Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the renowned rocket scientist and former President of India, the motor measures 11 metres in length and 1.7 metres in diameter, sporting an impressive 30 tons of composite propellant.





Its technological capabilities are noteworthy; the motor can generate up to 1200kN of peak thrust in a vacuum, making it roughly 10 times more powerful than the engine that powers a Boeing 737 Max. During the 110-second static test, the motor consistently delivered thrust within expected limits, while engineers rigorously validated its overall ballistic performance, burn rate, thermal protection systems, and flex-nozzle steering technology.





This landmark achievement is emblematic of the growing collaboration between Skyroot Aerospace and the Indian Space Research Organisation. ISRO played a key role by providing its SDSC-SHAR facilities for the solid propellant casting and designing the advanced Test Stand utilised during the trial.





Such partnerships are fostered by the Narendra Modi government’s Space Policy 2023 initiative, aimed at offering technical infrastructure and managerial guidance to empower private space industry contributions and bolster India's space economy.





The successful static test marks a pivotal step towards the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, slated for later this year. Upon launch, Vikram-1 will become the first Indian private rocket to reach orbit, a historic achievement that will usher in a new era of on-demand, customised launches for small satellites.





This innovation not only accelerates Skyroot Aerospace’s journey towards its first orbital mission but also highlights the rapid maturation and capability-building within India’s private space sector. The event signifies a transformative moment for India's space industry—heralding increased private sector contributions, international competitiveness, and a future brimming with technological excellence and space exploration opportunities.





Agencies







