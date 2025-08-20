



The 24th meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) of India and China on the boundary question was convened on Tuesday, marking an important step in the ongoing dialogue between the two countries.





The discussions took place between India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who also serves as a Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Office of the CPC Central Committee.





According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the talks were described as comprehensive, in-depth, and fruitful, covering not only the bilateral border issue but also a wide range of regional and global matters of mutual interest.





Wang Yi highlighted that the important consensus reached during the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, in 2024, had created positive momentum for ties.





He noted that the Kazan interaction provided direction and impetus to resolve outstanding differences, particularly regarding the boundary question, while also driving stable and healthy development in bilateral relations.





Stressing the significance of the relationship, Wang underscored that China and India, as two neighbouring Asian powers and major developing nations, share common values and interests. He urged both sides to enhance trust, support each other, and approach their ties through a principle of dual-track progress—managing the boundary issue while deepening cooperation in other areas—thus fostering a virtuous cycle of cooperation and stability.





The Chinese Foreign Ministry statement emphasised that since the beginning of 2025, India-China relations have been on a steady upward trajectory, with the border situation also showing signs of stability and improvement.





China expressed particular importance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming participation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, noting that India’s active engagement would contribute to the success of the forum.





Wang reiterated that history and present realities have repeatedly shown that stable and healthy India-China relations serve the fundamental interests of both peoples and reflect the aspiration of the broader developing world. He pressed for stronger border control mechanisms, enhanced cross-border exchanges, and progress on demarcation negotiations through constructive dialogue and communication.





From the Indian side, Ajit Doval agreed that the Kazan meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi had acted as a turning point in bilateral relations. He stated that the summit enabled an improvement in mutual understanding, helped ensure peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and delivered breakthrough progress in the overall trajectory of India-China relations.





Acknowledging the turbulent and uncertain global environment, Doval stressed that India and China must strengthen cooperation, build deeper understanding, and foster mutual trust to address common challenges. He underlined that such an approach was not only vital for the prosperity and welfare of both countries’ populations but also critical for safeguarding global peace and sustainable development.





This year also holds symbolic importance as it marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations. In this context, India reiterated its willingness to maintain a pragmatic and constructive dialogue with China.





The two sides jointly agreed on the importance of seeking early, tangible gains in the ongoing boundary negotiations. Both reaffirmed their commitment to utilise the Special Representatives mechanism to its fullest potential, exploring solutions that are fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable while adhering to the guiding political principles that were jointly agreed upon in 2005.





The meeting concluded with a shared recognition of the need to step up regular border management and strengthen mechanisms designed to preserve tranquillity and stability along the contested frontier, while broader diplomatic efforts for a final resolution of disputes continue. Both delegations acknowledged the necessity of balancing immediate practical outcomes with long-term strategic alignment.





Finally, it was agreed that the 25th round of the Special Representatives Meeting on the boundary question would take place in China next year, thereby establishing continuity in the dialogue and underlining both sides’ seriousness toward sustained engagement. The meeting between Wang Yi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar a day earlier further reinforced the diplomatic momentum, laying down a broader platform for discussions across various fronts.





In essence, the 24th SRs’ meeting reaffirmed that both India and China recognise the critical importance of managing differences responsibly while simultaneously building on convergences as two emerging powers with shared global responsibilities. The convergence of views on the necessity of peace, cooperation, and mutual trust indicates a cautious but deliberate movement toward stabilising one of Asia’s most significant bilateral relationships.





Based On ANI Report







