



Apollo Micro Systems (AMS), a Hyderabad-based private defence technology company, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with US-based Defence Engineering and Design Inc. for the co-development and licensed production of rocket motors for the BM-21 Grad Extended Range (ER) and non-ER rockets.





This MoU, formalised on September 10, 2025, at DSEI London by Apollo Strategic Technologies Private Limited (ASTPL), a subsidiary of AMS, is a significant step towards building indigenous propulsion technologies for multi-barrel rocket launcher systems in India. It aligns with the Government of India’s Make in India initiative, aiming to enhance strategic autonomy and self-reliance in critical defence systems.





The collaboration focuses on technology transfer, joint development, and establishing full-scale domestic production of rocket motors, which are crucial components determining the range, thrust, stability, and accuracy of artillery rockets.





The BM-21 Grad rocket system employs 122 mm unguided artillery rockets extensively used worldwide in multi-barrel rocket launchers for area saturation and suppression missions, with a maximum range of up to 40 kilometres. These rockets are highly demanded globally due to their rapid-fire capabilities and battlefield effectiveness.





Apollo Micro Systems has already developed the 122 mm rocket warhead indigenously and is now positioned to integrate these warheads with locally produced rocket motors, making it one of the few Indian private companies capable of offering a fully developed rocket system in-house.





Immediate trials for the co-developed rocket motors are planned, with ambitions to move into full-scale production by mid-2026. This venture is expected to significantly reduce import dependency, lower lifecycle costs, and enable rapid scaling of production, thus strengthening India’s domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The MoU is not only a technological milestone but also a strategic boost to India’s position in the global defence supply chain, enhancing export potential and supporting the country's vision of defence self-reliance.





Apollo Micro Systems’ entry into rocket motor manufacturing complements its existing defence product portfolio and reinforces its role as an innovative player in India’s private defence manufacturing sector.





This advancement is expected to have far-reaching implications for India’s capability to produce critical rocket propulsion systems domestically, contributing to both operational readiness and indigenous technology development.





In parallel, Apollo Micro Systems continues active engagement with other defence projects and partnerships, expanding its footprint across various domains including air defence systems, underwater weapons, and communication systems, thus exemplifying its commitment to contributing comprehensively to India’s defence technology landscape.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







