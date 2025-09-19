



At least five people were killed and three others injured in a powerful blast at a crowded taxi stand in Chaman, Balochistan’s border city, early on Friday morning. Local officials confirmed that the explosion was caused by explosives hidden inside passengers’ luggage, which detonated at the busy transport hub. Security forces quickly sealed off the area, while rescue workers shifted the casualties to the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital, where critically injured victims remain under treatment.





The Balochistan Home Department said an inquiry has been launched, stressing that “strict action” would be pursued against those facilitating terrorism in the province. Investigators are assessing the nature of the explosives and probing potential links to local insurgent or militant outfits that have increased activity in the region.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, offering condolences to the bereaved families and directing authorities to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured, while reiterating that “elements sowing chaos in Balochistan will never succeed.”





Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also denounced the blast, pledging full government support to victims’ families and emphasising the state’s responsibility to uphold public security. This latest attack highlights the worsening security environment in Balochistan, where militant violence and insurgent activity have surged in recent weeks.





On the same day, a separate hand grenade attack in Kalat’s Mangocher Bazaar injured two civilians, underscoring the spread of sporadic violence across districts. Just two days prior, five Pakistani soldiers—including a captain—were killed by an IED targeting a patrol in Kech district.





The Chaman incident points to a continuing trend of asymmetric attacks aimed at undermining stability and security along Balochistan’s sensitive frontier regions.





