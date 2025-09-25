



The Sukhoi Su-57, Dassault Rafale, and Sukhoi Su-30MKI occupy distinct roles within the Indian Air Force's multi-role fighter inventory, each having unique performance characteristics suited to different combat doctrines.

In terms of generation and stealth, the Su-57 is a fifth-generation stealth fighter, designed with advanced radar cross-section (RCS) reduction features, including composite materials and internal weapon bays, estimated to have an RCS between 0.1 and 0.5 square meters, lower than that of the Rafale. The Rafale is a highly advanced 4.5-generation fighter with limited stealth features focused on the forward hemisphere and uses serrated wing and canard edges for radar signature reduction.





Speed-wise, the Su-57 has a maximum speed of about Mach 2 with supercruise capabilities near Mach 1.3 to 1.6, allowing prolonged supersonic flight without afterburners. The Rafale's maximum speed is Mach 1.8 and does not supercruise as effectively. The Su-30MKI also reaches up to Mach 2 but lacks stealth features and supercruise capability.





Range and payload are key differentiators. The Su-57 has an estimated combat radius around 1,500 km without refuelling, extendable with aerial refuelling, and an internal weapons payload capacity of about 10,000 kg. The Rafale has a lower internal payload but can carry 9,500 kg including external stores. The Su-30MKI, a larger platform, can carry approximately 8,000 kg with a significant combat range but lacks stealth.





Manoeuvrability-wise, the Su-57 benefits from advanced thrust vectoring nozzles and a relaxed static stability design allowing extreme agility at high angles of attack, performing complex maneuvers like the Pugachev's Cobra. The Su-30MKI is also highly agile due to thrust vectoring and canards. Rafale emphasizes balanced agility and multi-role versatility without thrust vectoring.





Avionics and sensor suites also differentiate these aircraft. The Su-57 has a suite of AESA radars with wider angular coverage, infra-red search and track (IRST) systems, and advanced electronic warfare technologies. Rafale's F4 variant features upgraded AESA radar, capable sensors for stealth target detection, and enhanced network-centric warfare capabilities. The Su-30MKI has proven avionics but lacks the stealth-targeting enhancements of the other two.





In operational experience, the Rafale is battle-proven with extensive combat deployments, while the Su-30MKI is a seasoned multi-role workhorse for the IAF with a long operational history. The Su-57 remains relatively immature with limited operational deployment, complex maintenance demands, and ongoing reliability and production challenges.





Attribute Su-57 Rafale Su-30MKI Generation 5th-gen stealth 4.5-gen, limited stealth 4th-gen+, no stealth Max Speed Mach 2 Mach 1.8 Mach 2 Supercruise Yes (Mach 1.3-1.6) Limited/no No Combat Radius ~1500 km (extendable) ~1300 km ~1500 km Payload (internal) 10,000 kg Less than Su-57, 9,500 kg total ~8,000 kg Maneuverability Advanced thrust vectoring, Pugachev's Cobra Agile, no TVC Highly agile, thrust vectoring, canards Stealth Capabilities High (low RCS) Moderate (forward hemisphere) None Radar & Sensors Advanced AESA + IRST + EW AESA radar, sensors for stealth detection Proven, lesser stealth targeting Operational Experience Limited, early deployment Combat proven Extensive service record Maintenance Complexity High Moderate Moderate





The Su-57 offers superior stealth and high-end combat potential with extended range and payload for strategic roles, Rafale offers proven versatility and reliability, while Su-30MKI remains the backbone of India's air superiority with large payload and proven performance. Together, these aircraft provide the IAF with a layered and complementary combat force.





