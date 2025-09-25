



US-India ties are under fresh strain as the Trump administration has imposed some of the highest global tariffs on Indian imports, while simultaneously urging New Delhi to cut its crude oil dependency on Russia.





The controversy was highlighted by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s remarks in New York, where he suggested India should pivot away from discounted Russian oil purchases and align more closely with Washington’s stance on the Ukraine war.





Chris Wright underscored that India’s decision to buy Russian oil, driven by lower prices, indirectly finances Moscow’s war in Ukraine. He framed the trade as a moral and strategic dilemma for New Delhi, accusing it of “looking the other way” despite Russia’s ongoing military aggression.





While he admitted that Russian oil is being sold at a significant discount because of global reluctance, Wright pressed the view that India’s participation undermines collective international pressure on Moscow.





In one of his more direct remarks, Wright stated that the United States would prefer New Delhi to buy oil from “every nation on the earth, just not Russian oil.” He pointedly noted that America itself had crude available for export, framing US oil as a strategic alternative. His comments came across as not only a policy suggestion but also a crude push for US energy exports into the Indian market.





The remarks coincided with the Trump administration’s decision to raise tariffs on Indian imports to 50 percent, some of the highest globally. Notably, 25 percent of this tariff burden has been linked to India’s crude imports from Russia, a clear sign that Washington is leveraging trade policy to influence energy cooperation.





President Trump has openly accused India of “fuelling Russia’s deadly attacks on Ukraine,” sharpening rhetoric against New Delhi despite broader commitments to strategic partnership.





Despite his critical tone, Wright also went out of his way to stress that Washington does not aim to punish India. He repeatedly emphasised that America “loves India” and sees a “bright future” in bilateral relations. Wright framed the tariff measures as pressure tactics to achieve an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, not as a punitive step against Indian interests. His balancing act reveals an effort to keep India engaged diplomatically, even as trade ties face friction.





The Energy Secretary reaffirmed that Washington views New Delhi as a crucial energy partner. He pointed out avenues for expanded cooperation in natural gas, coal, nuclear power, clean fuels, and LPG. Wright stated that the United States wants “more trade and energy cooperation” with India, highlighting complementarities beyond crude oil. His comments suggested that Washington is pushing India to diversify its imports, leaning on America not just for oil but for a full spectrum of energy needs.





Ending the Russia-Ukraine war remains a core foreign policy goal for the Trump administration, and Wright signalled that maximum pressure on Russia is integral to this approach. He suggested that redirecting India away from Russian crude is part of the broader strategy to cut Moscow’s revenue streams. Wright acknowledged that the issue was a source of friction but stressed it could be resolved through closer alignment and creative diplomacy.





Wright disclosed that he had engaged with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during Trump’s inauguration in January, where future energy cooperation and strategic alignment were discussed. He framed such meetings as evidence of Washington’s willingness to expand ties and build trust, even as difficult topics like Russian oil remain dividing lines.





In his closing note, Wright admitted that India is “caught in the middle” of a complex geopolitical equation. Sanctioned Russian oil continues to find its way to China, India, and Turkey, creating friction with Western efforts to limit Moscow’s war funding.





Nevertheless, he expressed optimism about long-term US-India cooperation, reiterating that Trump’s administration is committed to strengthening energy and trade ties once the Russia issue can be resolved.





