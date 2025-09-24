



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced cautious optimism about India's role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, stating that India is "mostly" aligned with Kyiv.





He made these remarks during an interview with Fox News on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.





Zelenskyy acknowledged India’s energy-related challenges due to its longstanding dependence on Russian imports but nonetheless underscored the importance of nurturing closer bilateral ties.





Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine must ensure India’s continued diplomatic engagement and support. He pointed out that while New Delhi has maintained a balancing act, particularly in managing its energy security needs, Ukraine believes that India could eventually reduce reliance on Russian resources. "We must do everything not to withdraw Indians and they will eventually change their attitude toward the Russian energy sector," he said.





In his remarks, Zelenskyy also highlighted the geopolitical complexities of bringing major powers into alignment with Ukraine’s position. While expressing optimism about cooperation with India and Europe, he noted that engaging China would be “more difficult” given Beijing’s deep ties with Russia.





This, he suggested, remains a critical hurdle in efforts to isolate Moscow diplomatically and economically.





The Ukrainian leader praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s stance, saying Trump had pledged to support Ukraine “till the very end.” Zelenskyy viewed this as a significant shift, reinforcing Washington’s commitment to ensuring stability and peace in the region. "What surprised me, in a very positive way, is the clear message from Trump and America that they will stand with us until the war is over," he said.





Zelenskyy contrasted this with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s messaging, arguing that although Moscow’s battlefield position has weakened, Putin continues projecting a narrative of victory. "Putin knows he is not winning but still says to everyone that he is winning," Zelenskyy remarked, underscoring the difference between perception and reality in Russia’s war strategy.





By placing emphasis on India’s evolving role, Zelenskyy’s comments serve as both an appeal and a caution — acknowledging New Delhi’s independent stance while seeking to draw it closer to Ukraine’s side in the global diplomatic arena.





Based On ANI Report







