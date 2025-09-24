



SQuAD Forging India has reached a significant manufacturing milestone by producing 25,000 aircraft wheels at its aerospace cluster facility in Belagavi, Karnataka. The announcement was made on September 23, 2025, marking a key achievement in India’s growing aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.





The company, a joint venture between Aequs Limited and France-based Aubert & Duval, has been manufacturing aircraft wheels since 2018. Its production trajectory underscores rapid progress: while it took five years to produce the first 10,000 wheels, achieved in August 2023, the next 15,000 wheels were manufactured in just two years.





Aequs Limited’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Aravind Melligeri, emphasized that the achievement reflects strong customer focus and compliance with project requirements. He highlighted how Aequs leveraged the strengths of the Belagavi aerospace cluster to deliver 100 percent in-country value addition for several products, including aircraft wheels. This positions the facility as a critical contributor to India’s push for indigenization in aerospace manufacturing.





SQuAD Forging India is a specialized manufacturer of small- and medium-sized aero-structural parts supporting the global aerospace industry. Its expertise spans aircraft wheels, landing gear, turbines, structural assemblies, braking systems, and precision components.





The Belagavi facility is equipped with advanced manufacturing lines, including a 1,200-tonne screw press, a 10,000-tonne hydraulic press, and a comprehensive suite of associated equipment for forging and heat treatment.





Etienne Galan, CEO of Aubert & Duval SAS, described the milestone as evidence of both the company’s metallurgical expertise and the strength of the Indo-French partnership. He reiterated that the collaboration enables Aubert & Duval to expand its presence in India—a strategic market with strong growth potential in aerospace manufacturing and exports.





The achievement highlights not only the scalability of advanced aerospace manufacturing in India but also the country’s rising role in the global aerospace supply chain. By demonstrating accelerated production capabilities along with end-to-end domestic value addition, SQuAD Forging strengthens India’s aerospace ecosystem and reinforces the strategic importance of Belagavi as a hub for advanced aerospace technologies.





Based On PTI Report







